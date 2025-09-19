Biobanking Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2035: Ethical and Legal Challenges in Biobanking - Navigating Consent and Privacy

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanking Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Service, Storage Type, Sample Type, Ownership, Biobank Type, Application, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key drivers of the biobanking market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. As advancements in genomics and biotechnology continue to progress, there is a growing focus on tailoring medical treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup.

Biobanks play a critical role in this area by storing diverse biological samples that can be used to understand genetic variations and their implications on health and disease. These samples help researchers develop targeted therapies and treatments that are more effective and less harmful to patients.



The rise in chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, further drives the need for biobanks. By providing a repository of biological materials, biobanks enable researchers to identify disease biomarkers, understand disease mechanisms, and develop new diagnostic and therapeutic methods. As personalized medicine becomes a central pillar of modern healthcare, the demand for biobanks and high-quality biological samples is expected to continue to grow.



Despite the growth of the biobanking market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges is the ethical and legal concerns associated with the collection, storage, and use of biological samples. Issues surrounding informed consent, privacy, and confidentiality of donor information remain a significant challenge. Ensuring that individuals provide informed consent for the use of their biological samples in research and that their privacy is protected is crucial, especially when dealing with sensitive genetic data.



Furthermore, the lack of uniform regulations and standardization in biobanking practices across different regions and institutions can lead to discrepancies in data quality, sample handling, and storage methods. This lack of standardization complicates data sharing and collaboration among research institutions, which can limit the global utility of biobank resources.



Lastly, there are financial, and infrastructure challenges related to maintaining biobanks, as they require significant investment in both the physical infrastructure (such as storage facilities) and technology to manage vast amounts of data and biological samples over extended periods.



The global Biobanking market is highly competitive, with major players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Cryoport, Inc., Azenta, Inc., Avantor, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Greiner AG, Bay Biosciences LLC, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank, US Biolab Corporation, Inc., Cureline, and Brooks Life Sciences leading the way. These companies are continuously innovating and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand for biological sample storage, processing, and management in research, personalized medicine, and drug development.



The competition in the market is driven by advancements in technology, improvements in storage capabilities, and the increasing need for high-quality biological samples for clinical trials, genomic research, and disease study. With significant investments in infrastructure, digitalization, and regulatory compliance, these key players are well-positioned to shape the future of the biobanking market.



Biobanking Market Outlook

One of the most significant emerging trends in the global biobanking market is the integration of digital technologies and automation. This trend involves the adoption of advanced data management systems, AI-driven platforms, and automation in sample collection, storage, and analysis. These technologies improve the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of biobanking operations, making it easier to manage large volumes of biological samples. Automation helps streamline processes, reduces human error, and enhances the reliability of sample handling, which is crucial for maintaining sample integrity.



Moreover, digital tools enable better tracking and management of samples across different research facilities and regions, promoting more efficient data sharing and collaboration between global biobank networks.

With the growing demand for high-quality and well-organized biological samples, this trend is expected to continue to shape the biobanking industry, supporting advancements in personalized medicine, genomics, and drug development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Biobanking Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Case Studies

1.5 Product Benchmarking

1.6 Market Dynamics



2. Global Biobanking Market (by Product and Service)

2.1 Equipment

2.2 Consumables

2.3 Services

2.4 Software



3. Global Biobanking Market (by Storage Type)

3.1 Manual Storage

3.2 Automated Storage



4. Global Biobanking Market (by Sample Type)

4.1 Blood Products

4.2 Human Tissues

4.3 Cell Lines

4.4 Nucleic Acids

4.5 Biological Fluids

4.6 Human Waste Products



5. Global Biobanking Market (by Ownership)

5.1 Universities

5.2 National/Regional Agencies

5.3 Non-Profit Organizations

5.4 Private Organizations



6. Global Biobanking Market (by Biobank Type)

6.1 Physical/Real Biobanks

6.2 Tissue Biobanks

6.3 Population-Based Biobanks

6.4 Genetic (DNA/RNA)

6.5 Disease-Based Biobanks

6.6 Virtual Biobanks



7. Global Biobanking Market (by Application)

7.1 Regenerative Medicine

7.2 Life Science Research

7.3 Clinical Research



8. Global Biobanking Market (by End User)

8.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Cros

8.2 Academic And Research Institutes

8.3 Hospitals



9. Global Biobanking Market (by Region)



10. Global Biobanking Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

10.1 Key Strategies and Development

10.2 Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Company

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Cryoport, Inc.

Azenta, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Greiner AG

Bay Biosciences LLC

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

US Biolab Corporation, Inc.

Cureline

Brooks Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvsjcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.