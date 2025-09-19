Hempcrete Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of American Hemp, Cavac Biomateriaux, Hempitecture, HempStone, IsoHemp, rePlant Hemp Advisors, Sativa Building Systems, and More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hempcrete Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hempcrete Market was valued at USD 570.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2034.

As awareness of environmental impact grows, developers and builders are increasingly turning toward low-emission, sustainable construction alternatives. Hempcrete, being biodegradable and capable of sequestering carbon, aligns closely with global goals to reduce the carbon footprint in the built environment. Its natural properties make it an ideal material in energy-efficient buildings and eco-conscious residential design, helping meet both regulatory demands and consumer expectations for greener solutions.



Government mandates pushing for lower emissions and enhanced energy efficiency are further driving interest in natural materials like hempcrete. Several countries are enforcing stricter codes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which has prompted a shift toward using thermally efficient and natural insulation options.

In addition, sustainability frameworks such as LEED and BREEAM are influencing construction companies to prioritize eco-friendly materials, ensuring steady demand for hempcrete across residential, commercial, and even industrial sectors in the long term.

Lime-based binders segment generated USD 383.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2034. These binders are well-aligned with hemp hurd, offering high breathability and strong carbon absorption. Lime binders uphold the environmentally friendly image of hempcrete and are commonly used in certified green housing. Though they take longer to cure and offer lower structural strength, continuous R&D has given rise to more performance-driven alternatives while keeping sustainability intact.



The residential construction segment generated USD 338.1 million in 2024 and capturing 59.2% share. With a CAGR of 14.4% anticipated through 2034, the sector benefits from rising interest in energy-efficient self-build homes, low-emission structures, and climate-conscious architectural trends. Hempcrete's thermal insulation, low toxicity, and CO? absorbing qualities make it a favorable material for sustainable housing, particularly in environmentally progressive markets such as North America and parts of Europe.



The U.S. Hempcrete Market was valued at USD 169.1 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% through 2034. Domestic growth is supported by evolving regulations around hemp cultivation, demand for green building products, and increasing adoption of sustainable construction practices. Hempcrete has gained traction particularly in retrofitting and new housing across environmentally progressive states. Canada's support for the industrial hemp industry also contributes to robust cross-border collaborations and supply chains for modular and residential applications.



Key players shaping the Global Hempcrete Market include Hempitecture Inc., Cavac Biomateriaux, Hemp and Block, American Hemp LLC, and HempStone. To expand their market share, companies operating in the hempcrete industry are investing in research and development to enhance binder performance, speed up curing time, and improve structural strength.

Strategic collaborations with sustainable construction firms and architects are helping to increase project visibility. Many are scaling their production capabilities and establishing localized supply chains to reduce logistics costs and improve product accessibility. Educational campaigns and certifications around green building standards are also used to position hempcrete as a viable mainstream alternative to traditional materials. These efforts collectively enhance brand credibility, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust across global markets.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis American Hemp LLC Cavac Biomateriaux Hemp and Block Hemp Building Institute Hemp Technology Ltd. Hempitecture Inc. HempStone IsoHemp Lower Sioux Indian Community Rare Earth Global rePlant Hemp Advisors Sativa Building Systems



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $570.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2240 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2021-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics

3.12 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects

3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, Binder Type, 2021-2034

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Lime-based binders

5.2.1 Hydraulic lime

5.2.2 Aerial lime

5.2.3 Modified lime formulations

5.3 Cement-based binders

5.3.1 Portland cement

5.3.2 Blended cement systems

5.3.3 Low-carbon cement alternatives

5.4 Alternative binders

5.4.1 Alkali-activated binders

5.4.2 Cenosphere binders

5.4.3 Geopolymer binders

5.4.4 Mycelium-based binders

5.5 Hybrid formulations

5.5.1 Lime-cement blends

5.5.2 Polymer-modified systems

5.5.3 Fiber-reinforced formulations



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Construction Method, 2021-2034

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Cast-in-place systems

6.2.1 Hand-casting methods

6.2.2 Pneumatic placement

6.2.3 Formwork systems

6.3 Precast systems

6.3.1 Block manufacturing

6.3.2 Panel production

6.3.3 Modular components

6.4 Spray applications

6.4.1 Wet spray systems

6.4.2 Dry mix applications

6.4.3 Robotic spray systems

6.5 Advanced manufacturing

6.5.1 3d printing technology

6.5.2 Automated production systems

6.6 Digital fabrication methods



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Walls and structural infill

7.2.1 Residential applications

7.2.2 Commercial applications

7.2.3 Industrial applications

7.3 Insulation systems

7.3.1 Thermal insulation market

7.3.2 Acoustic insulation applications

7.3.3 Retrofit insulation solutions

7.4 Roofing and flooring

7.4.1 Roofing applications

7.4.2 Flooring systems

7.4.3 Specialty applications

7.5 Precast blocks and panels

7.5.1 Precast block market

7.5.2 Panel systems

7.5.3 Modular construction applications

7.6 Cast-in-place applications

7.6.1 On-site casting

7.6.2 Spray applications

7.6.3 Custom formulations

7.7 Emerging applications

7.7.1 3d printing applications

7.7.2 Composite materials

7.7.3 Specialty construction uses



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Residential construction

8.2.1 Single-family homes

8.2.2 Multi-family housing

8.2.3 Affordable housing projects

8.2.4 Retrofit and renovation

8.3 Commercial construction

8.3.1 Office buildings

8.3.2 Retail spaces

8.3.3 Educational facilities

8.3.4 Healthcare facilities

8.4 Industrial construction

8.4.1 Manufacturing facilities

8.4.2 Warehouses and distribution centers

8.4.3 Agricultural buildings

8.4.4 Specialty industrial applications

8.5 Infrastructure projects

8.5.1 Public buildings

8.5.2 Community centers

8.5.3 Transportation infrastructure

8.5.4 Utility buildings



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 American Hemp LLC

10.2 Cavac Biomateriaux

10.3 Hemp and Block

10.4 Hemp Building Institute

10.5 Hemp Technology Ltd.

10.6 Hempitecture Inc.

10.7 HempStone

10.8 IsoHemp

10.9 Lower Sioux Indian Community

10.10 Rare Earth Global

10.11 rePlant Hemp Advisors

10.12 Sativa Building Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cp3rkk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment