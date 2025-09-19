America SLI Battery Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2034: Surging Hybrid Vehicle Sales & Agro-Industry Expansion Drive Growth Amidst Urbanization Trends

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "America SLI Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The America SLI Battery Market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2034.

The rising use of SLI batteries in agricultural machinery such as tractors and harvesters is driving demand, especially with the expansion of agro-industries across several countries. Urbanization and a growing middle class in regions like Mexico and other parts of Latin America are also fueling higher vehicle ownership, which in turn supports the need for dependable battery solutions. Environmental regulations throughout North America encourage battery recycling, contributing to more sustainable manufacturing and disposal practices within the SLI battery sector. While these batteries primarily support internal combustion engine vehicles, their role in hybrid vehicles for secondary functions is becoming more prominent.







The increasing sales of hybrid vehicles in the U.S. and Brazil, along with the demand from commercial vehicle fleets such as taxis, delivery vans, and buses, further boost the market. These vehicles rely on SLI batteries for essential functions like ignition, lighting, and power support systems, even in hybrid and start-stop engine technologies. As fleet operators aim to minimize downtime and maintenance costs, the need for dependable, long-life batteries becomes more critical. Additionally, with governments across the Americas promoting cleaner transport solutions and electrification, there's a growing interest in hybrid fleets, which continue to utilize SLI batteries for auxiliary functions. This shift is accelerating demand not only in densely populated urban centers but also in expanding suburban and rural areas where logistics networks and public transport systems are evolving rapidly.



In 2024, the flooded SLI battery segment held a 70% share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% through 2034. Due to their low cost and simple design, flooded batteries remain popular in price-sensitive Latin American markets. Their affordability and ease of production make them a preferred choice for everyday vehicles and agricultural applications, especially in countries where vehicle electrification is still developing.



U.S. America SLI Battery Market generated USD 9.1 billion in 2024, capturing a 70.2% share in 2024. The country is poised for continued growth, driven by the high demand for light-duty trucks and SUVs that require batteries with greater reserve capacity and cold-cranking amps. Supportive government policies, including grants and incentives through infrastructure legislation, bolster domestic battery manufacturing. Although electric vehicle battery production garners significant attention, lead-acid battery producers also benefit from investments in supply chains and workforce development, strengthening the overall resilience and competitiveness of the U.S. SLI battery market.



Key players shaping the Americas SLI battery landscape include East Penn Manufacturing, Clarios, Exide Technologies, ACDelco, and EnerSys. Leading companies in the America SLI Battery Market are focused on innovation, cost optimization, and strategic partnerships to maintain and grow their market position.

They invest in R&D to enhance battery performance, durability, and environmental sustainability. Firms are increasingly adopting recycling initiatives and eco-friendly production methods to comply with stringent environmental regulations. Collaborations with automotive manufacturers and agricultural equipment providers help expand application reach. Companies also pursue geographic expansion, targeting emerging markets with growing vehicle ownership and agro-industries.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Supply chain resilience and risk assessment

3.3.1 Raw material sourcing challenges

3.3.2 Manufacturing capacity analysis

3.3.3 Logistics and distribution networks

3.3.4 Geopolitical risk factors

3.4 Import export trade analysis

3.4.1 Key importing countries

3.4.2 Key exporting countries

3.5 Price trend analysis, (USD/Unit)

3.5.1 By technology

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, 2024

4.3 Strategic dashboard

4.4 Strategic initiatives

4.5 Competitive benchmarking

4.6 Innovation & technology landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (Million Units & USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Flooded

5.3 EFB

5.4 VRLA

5.4.1 AGM

5.4.2 GEL



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2032 (Million Units & USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

6.4 Argentina

6.5 Brazil

6.6 Mexico

6.7 Chile

6.8 Colombia

6.9 Ecuador

6.10 Paraguay

6.11 Peru

6.12 Uruguay

6.13 Panama

6.14 Dominican Republic

6.15 El Salvador



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 ACDelco

7.2 Acumuladores Moura

7.3 Banner

7.4 Clarios

7.5 Continental Battery Systems

7.6 Crown Battery

7.7 Discover Battery

7.8 Dyno Battery

7.9 East Penn Manufacturing

7.10 EnerSys

7.11 ETNA

7.12 Exide Industries

7.13 Exide Technologies

7.14 FIAMM Energy Technology

7.15 GS Yuasa

7.16 Hankook & Company

7.17 Interstate Batteries

7.18 Leoch International

7.19 MEBCO Batteries

7.20 MOLL Batterien

