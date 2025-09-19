Construction Aggregates Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Set for Growth - Urbanization, Infrastructure Investments, and Sustainability Drive Demand for Cost-Effective Materials

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Aggregates Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction Aggregates Market was valued at USD 444.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 796.3 billion by 2034.

Rapid urbanization, rising investment in infrastructure projects, and a consistent surge in both residential and commercial construction are driving robust demand for core materials like crushed stone, sand, and gravel. As governments around the world focus on building smarter cities and upgrading aging infrastructure, the need for cost-effective and reliable construction aggregates is accelerating. In parallel, the private sector is actively engaging in industrial and commercial expansions, further adding to the demand pool.

Emerging economies are undergoing an infrastructure transformation, largely fueled by urban master plans, transportation upgrades, and housing developments. These trends are creating abundant growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. As populations grow and cities expand, aggregate consumption is expected to rise steadily. Construction companies are emphasizing durable, scalable materials that can perform under tough environmental conditions, making aggregates an indispensable part of modern construction.

Major Construction Aggregates Industry players include Heidelberg, Martin Marietta, CEMEX, Knife River, Vulcan, Holcim, Greenstone Materials, CRH, Rogers, Breedon Group, Adbri, Votorantim Cimentos, Aggregate Industries, Granite Construction, and Summit. Leading companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, and partnerships with local builders. Investment in automated mining equipment and sustainable technologies is on the rise, along with innovation in eco-friendly product offerings. These moves help major players strengthen market presence and stay competitive.



Based on material type, natural aggregates were valued at USD 289 billion in 2024 and are expected to reach USD 508 billion by 2034.

Their natural abundance and long-standing performance in harsh construction environments make them the preferred option for builders and developers. Materials such as natural stone, sand, and pebbles offer structural integrity and cost-efficiency, making them ideal for projects ranging from roads and bridges to residential foundations. The rising number of multi-use complexes, public infrastructure ventures, and mass transit projects is pushing demand upward- particularly in high-growth regions with ongoing urban development initiatives and long-term infrastructure budgets.



The indirect distribution segment was valued at USD 259.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Construction contractors and development firms often work through wholesalers and distribution partners who manage procurement logistics and ensure continuous material flow. These intermediaries help optimize timelines and resource planning for medium to large-scale projects, especially in regions where uninterrupted access to bulk materials is critical. As global construction activity becomes more complex and deadline-driven, indirect distribution continues to be a preferred channel, supporting both operational efficiency and strategic sourcing.



The U.S. Construction Aggregates Market reached USD 79.2 billion in 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

High demand from new housing developments, industrial zones, and commercial real estate is fueling this momentum. Advanced transport networks and modern quarrying methods further enhance supply chain performance. A growing shift toward recycled aggregates and green building practices is also shaping the U.S. market, reflecting increasing consumer demand for sustainability and compliance with evolving environmental regulations.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $444.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $796.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development

3.2.1.2 Expanding transportation and logistics networks

3.2.1.3 Growing demand for sustainable and recycled aggregates

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and stringent regulations on mining activities

3.2.2.2 High transportation costs and supply chain disruptions

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Raw Material analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Aggregates Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Natural aggregates

5.3 Artificial aggregates



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Crushed stone

6.2.1 Limestone

6.2.2 Granite

6.2.3 Sandstone

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Sand

6.3.1 Natural sand

6.3.2 Manufactured sand

6.4 Gravel

6.4.1 Pea gravel

6.4.2 Crushed gravel

6.4.3 Others

6.5 Recycled aggregates

6.6 Slag aggregates

6.7 Other aggregates



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Size, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Coarse aggregate

7.3 Fine aggregate

7.4 Graded aggregate

7.5 All-in-aggregate



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Shape, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Rounded

8.3 Irregular

8.4 Angular

8.5 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Category, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Ultra lightweight

9.3 Lightweight

9.4 Heavy weight

9.5 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Residential construction

10.3 Commercial construction

10.4 Infrastructure development

10.4.1 Roads & highways

10.4.2 Railways

10.4.3 Bridges

10.4.4 Ports

10.5 Industrial construction

10.6 Others



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Direct

11.3 Indirect



Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Tons)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Russia

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 13 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

13.1 Adbri

13.2 Aggregate Industries

13.3 Breedon Group

13.4 CEMEX

13.5 CRH

13.6 Granite Construction

13.7 Greenstone Materials

13.8 Heidelberg

13.9 Holcim

13.10 Knife River

13.11 Martin Marietta

13.12 Rogers

13.13 Summit

13.14 Votorantim Cimentos

13.15 Vulcan

