Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Treatt plc

FORM 8.7
PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT
Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
|(a) Full name of person making disclosure:
|Investec Bank plc
|(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
|Treatt plc
|(c) Status of person making the disclosure:
|Investec is Joint financial adviser, Rule 3 adviser and corporate broker to Treatt plc.
|(d) Date dealing undertaken:
|18th September 2025
2. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Dealings aggregated by price per unit
|Class of relevant security
|Purchase/Sales
|Number of securities
|Price per unit
Ordinary
Purchases
100,000
Following a 100,000 Cap Trium LLC Buy (L) order fully filled @ 268.25
Given up in below shapes to Morgan Stanley PB
5556 @ 268.41095
6946 @ 268.41095
21705 @ 268.41095
9767 @ 268.41095
25943 @ 268.41095
13370 @ 268.41095
3473 @ 268.41095
10462 @ 268.41095
2778 @ 268.41095
268.25
(ii) Totals
|Class of relevant security
|Total purchased
|Total sold
Ordinary Shares
100,000
00
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|Class of relevant security
|Product description
|Nature of dealing
|Number of reference securities
|Price per unit
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Class of relevant security
|Product description e.g. call option
|Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|Number of securities to which option relates
|Exercise price per unit
|Type
|Expiry date
|Option money paid/ received per unit
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(ii) Exercise
|Class of relevant security
|Product description
|Exercising/ exercised against
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|Class of relevant security
|Nature of dealing
|Details
|Price per unit (if applicable)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Date of disclosure:
|19th September 2025
|Contact name:
|Abhishek Gawde
|Telephone number:
|+91 9923757332
