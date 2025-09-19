Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Treatt plc

PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT
Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Full name of person making disclosure:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Treatt plc
(c)        Status of person making the disclosure:
        e.g. offeror, offeree, offeror/offeree concert party member (specify name of offeror/offeree)		Investec is Joint financial adviser, Rule 3 adviser and corporate broker to Treatt plc.
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:18th September 2025

2.        DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

Dealings should be disclosed from the perspective of the non-discretionary clients.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

(i) Dealings aggregated by price per unit

Class of relevant securityPurchase/SalesNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
 


Ordinary













Purchases





100,000
Following a 100,000 Cap Trium LLC Buy (L) order fully filled @ 268.25



Given up in below shapes to Morgan Stanley PB



5556 @ 268.41095
6946 @ 268.41095
21705 @ 268.41095
9767 @ 268.41095
25943 @ 268.41095
13370 @ 268.41095
3473 @ 268.41095
10462 @ 268.41095
2778 @ 268.41095



268.25









 

(ii)        Totals

Class of relevant securityTotal purchasedTotal sold


Ordinary Shares



100,000

00



(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A


Date of disclosure:19th September 2025
Contact name:Abhishek Gawde
Telephone number:+91 9923757332

Private disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
