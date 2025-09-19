Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Treatt plc

FORM 8.7

PRIVATE DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF NON-DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT

Rule 8.7 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of person making disclosure: Investec Bank plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Treatt plc (c) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, offeror/offeree concert party member (specify name of offeror/offeree) Investec is Joint financial adviser, Rule 3 adviser and corporate broker to Treatt plc. (d) Date dealing undertaken: 18th September 2025





(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Dealings aggregated by price per unit

Class of relevant security Purchase/Sales Number of securities Price per unit



Ordinary



























Purchases











100,000

Following a 100,000 Cap Trium LLC Buy (L) order fully filled @ 268.25







Given up in below shapes to Morgan Stanley PB







5556 @ 268.41095

6946 @ 268.41095

21705 @ 268.41095

9767 @ 268.41095

25943 @ 268.41095

13370 @ 268.41095

3473 @ 268.41095

10462 @ 268.41095

2778 @ 268.41095







268.25





















(ii) Totals

Class of relevant security Total purchased Total sold



Ordinary Shares







100,000



00









Date of disclosure: 19th September 2025 Contact name: Abhishek Gawde Telephone number: +91 9923757332

