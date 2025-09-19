Floating Power Plants Industry Report 2025-2034: Expansion Surge as Renewables Demand Feeds Growth in Water-Rich, Land-Limited Regions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Power Plants Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Floating Power Plants Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2025 to USD 8.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%,

Floating power plants (FPPs) are on the rise as fast, deployable, flexible options to meet energy needs in regions with an abundance of water but a limited amount of land. These plants provide the ability to integrate renewable sources, lower transmission losses, and modulate load requirements without the need for large amounts of land.





To promote competitiveness, leading players are emphasizing hybrid systems, global partnerships, and scalable modular designs. BW Ideol and Equinor are increasing floating offshore wind capacity across Europe and North America. Karadeniz Holding is still sending its "Power Ships" out for emergency power supply in emerging markets. GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are emphasizing integrating floating renewables with gas turbines and battery storage. Collaborations like the one between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are driving wind-turbine-integrated floating platforms. Firms are also entering the manmade water bodies space with locally adapted deployments designed to meet regional regulatory and climatic requirements.

Key vendors in the floating power plants market are BW Ideol, CGN New Energy Holdings, CHN Energy, Ciel & Terre, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Equinor, Floating Power Plant, GE Vernova, HEXA Renewables, Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, National Power Supply Public Company, Orsted, RWE, Siemens Energy, SJVN Green Energy, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, Swimsol, Tata Power, Vestas, and Wartsila.

Key Drivers:

Emphasis on renewable energy integration: The emergence of floating solar/wind platforms allows countries to achieve clean energy goals without competing for limited land resources.

Need for fast deployment in offshore and island areas: The ability for FPPs to provide resilient energy to disadvantaged coastal and island communities without grid extension is immeasurable.

Land limitations and waterbody utilization issue: The public sector is pushing to use manmade lakes and reservoirs to produce clean power.

Modular and hybrid technology advancements: The advancement of hybrid floating producing platforms, which use solar, wind, and storage, is transforming the implementation of utility-scale renewables.

Key Players:

The 5 leading players in the floating power plants market are CGN New Energy Holdings, Tata Power, Ciel & Terre, SJVN Green Energy, and National Power Supply Public Company, accounting for approximately 42% of the 2024 market.

In quarter 3 FY 2025, Siemens Energy announced strong financial performance in the third quarter with revenue increasing by 13.5% on a comparable basis to USD 11.3 billion.

In the first half of 2025, GE Vernova reported revenue of USD 17.1 billion.

In Q3, 2025, Kawasaki Heavy Industries garnered revenue of USD 3.3 billion.

Key Challenges:

High capital costs of deployment: The benefits of modularity have lessened costs, but the costs for the mooring and installation systems are still high for the first time.

Environmental and regulatory requirements: This includes permitting and water rights related to site and environmental issues that may affect deployment, especially in sensitive marine habitats.

Maintenance and mooring in all types of extreme weather: Offshore floating structures need to factor in saltwater corrosion and exposure to wind and wave conditions at all times.

Report Scope

By Power Source - Renewable Leading



Renewable floating power plants (especially solar and wind) dominated the market share in 2024. Increasingly rigorous environmental regulations and decarbonization goals are pushing utilities towards hybrid and solar-led floating generation technologies.



By Application - Manmade Water Bodies are at the Forefront



Due to simple permitting and consistent, steady water levels, manmade water bodies such as reservoirs, ponds, artificial lakes, and canals were the most prominent deployment locations. These job sites minimize potential complications around tides and wind wave action, preserving long-term FPP viability.



By Deployment - Modular Rafts Provide Mobilization



Modular raft systems were the most dominant system in the market in 2024. They offer mobilization and mobilization to units with standardization manufacturing, making these units valuable at both utility scale for grid situations as well as for rural electrification projects. Validation in this approach is also realized with lower maintenance and shorter times to upgrade.



With aspirational ambitions for clean energy, North America is being identified as a rapidly growing market. Onshore and offshore wind (U.S. East Coast), reservoir-based floating solar (California, Texas), and other segments are driving the floating power capacity of the region.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.2 Forecast model

1.3 Primary research and validation

1.4 Some of the primary sources (but not limited to)

1.5 Data mining sources

1.6 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Power source trends

2.4 Capacity trends

2.5 Deployment trends

2.6 Application trends

2.7 Regional trends



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis

3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment

3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors

3.1.4 Distribution network analysis

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Cost structure analysis of floating power plants

3.8 Price trend analysis

3.8.1 By region

3.8.2 By capacity

3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends

3.9.1 Digitalization and IoT integration

3.9.2 Emerging market penetration

3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2024

4.3 Strategic dashboard

4.4 Strategic initiatives

4.4.1 Key partnerships & collaborations

4.4.2 Major M&A activities

4.4.3 Product innovations & launches

4.4.4 Market expansion strategies

4.5 Competitive benchmarking

4.6 Innovation & technology landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Renewable

5.2.1 Solar

5.2.2 Wind

5.3 Non-renewable

5.3.1 Gas turbine

5.3.2 IC engines



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 > 1 - 5 MW

6.3 > 5 - 20 MW

6.4 > 20 - 100 MW

6.5 > 100 MW



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Ships

7.3 Barges

7.4 Modular rafts

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Manmade water bodies

8.3 Natural water bodies



Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 BW Ideol

10.2 CGN New Energy Holdings

10.3 CHN Energy

10.4 Ciel & Terre

10.5 Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

10.6 Equinor

10.7 Floating Power Plant

10.8 GE Vernova

10.9 HEXA Renewables

10.10 Karadeniz Holding

10.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

10.12 MAN Energy Solutions

10.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.14 National Power Supply Public Company

10.15 Orsted

10.16 RWE

10.17 Siemens Energy

10.18 SJVN Green Energy

10.19 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

10.20 Swimsol

10.21 Tata Power

10.22 Vestas

10.23 Wartsila

