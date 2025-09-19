Data Center Outsourcing Market Trend Analysis Report 2025-2034: Hybrid Cloud Strategies and Edge Computing Drive Growth as Enterprises Seek Enhanced Flexibility and Compliance Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Outsourcing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 132.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 243.3 billion by 2034.

The demand for data center outsourcing continues to rise as businesses increasingly pursue flexible and secure infrastructure solutions. Organizations are embracing hybrid cloud strategies that combine the control of private clouds with the agility of public cloud services. This approach enables companies to scale operations while maintaining tighter oversight of critical data. Outsourcing providers are now offering integrated solutions that span both private and public environments, optimizing performance and cost management simultaneously.







As emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, and real-time applications gain momentum, enterprises are turning to edge computing for faster processing at the source of data generation. This has led to a shift toward more distributed outsourcing models, where smaller, decentralized facilities are placed closer to end users.

In the US, hyperscale operators, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and IBM, are leading the outsourcing movement with their massive infrastructure and capacity to support enterprises at scale without hefty upfront investments. Meanwhile, data privacy frameworks such as HIPAA, FINRA, and CCPA are shaping outsourcing demand, driving businesses to work with providers who offer certified facilities, robust compliance support, and regional regulatory alignment.

Key companies operating in the Global Data Center Outsourcing Market include Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Fujitsu, Accenture, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Equinix, Verizon Communications, and Digital Realty. To strengthen their position in the competitive data center outsourcing space, companies are focusing on expanding global infrastructure, integrating edge computing solutions, and offering hybrid and multi-cloud management platforms.

Strategic investments are being made in AI-based automation for data management, energy optimization, and real-time monitoring. Providers are also forming alliances with hyperscale cloud vendors to co-deliver scalable services while ensuring compliance with evolving regional regulations. Emphasis is being placed on offering flexible service models, cost-effective infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and dedicated support for industry-specific compliance, like healthcare or finance.

United States Data Center Outsourcing Market held a 76.1% share in 2024, generating USD 34.8 billion. The US remains a global hub for data centers, driven by the presence of major providers such as Equinix, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Verizon Communications, and Google Cloud. As regulatory frameworks become more complex, companies increasingly seek third-party partners with the compliance credentials and infrastructure to navigate evolving data privacy laws. Canada's enterprise market is also transitioning toward cloud-driven outsourcing models, prioritizing speed, innovation, and cross-platform orchestration. Providers with strong hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities are seeing increased traction across the region.



The hardware segment captured 43.7% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034. With rising data volumes and evolving technologies, organizations are opting to outsource hardware management to cut capital expenses and adopt an operating cost model. Managing in-house infrastructure upgrades proves cost-intensive and time-consuming, which is why outsourcing hardware services has become a preferred path for scalability and agility.



The power and cooling infrastructure segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034. Outsourcing providers are introducing advanced energy management solutions to support high-performance computing environments. Technologies such as AI-based temperature control, liquid cooling, and free cooling are being adopted to handle heat generated by dense workloads while also reducing energy consumption and enhancing system reliability.



