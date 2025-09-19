19 September 2025

Invitation to Netcompany’s Capital Markets Day 31 October 2025 – Unlocking the Potential

Netcompany is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to the company’s Capital Markets Day on Friday 31 October 2025 at 11.15 CET.

The purpose of the event is to share insights on Netcompany’s 2030 strategy and how we will utilise our products and platforms to unlock the growth potential in Europe. We will also provide a presentation on Netcompany Banking Services (previously SDC) and expected synergies as well as our 2030 financial aspirations.

Venue

The Capital Markets Day will take place 31 October 2025 in Netcompany’s Corporate Headquarters in Copenhagen at Strandgade 3 from 11.15 to 16.15 CET. The event will be a hybrid event facilitating participation both physically and virtually.

Sign-up

Please register your participation via email to Anne Hammer Nielsen – AHNI@netcompany.com* no later than 20 October 2025. Note that physical attendance is reserved for sell-side analysts and institutional investors. Private investors are encouraged to follow the event online.

*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment