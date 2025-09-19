Software-Defined Data Center Market Research Report 2025-2034: Growth Accelerates as AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud-Native Technologies Drive Demand for Skilled Professionals and Agile Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Software-Defined Data Center Market was valued at USD 70.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% to reach USD 573.8 billion by 2034.



This shift in data center architecture is driving a major transformation in how organizations design and manage infrastructure. Instead of relying solely on rigid, hardware-driven models, businesses are now leaning into software-powered, agile, and scalable frameworks. The integration of AI, machine learning, and intent-based networking into SDDC solutions is rapidly evolving expectations. As a result, there is a growing demand for professionals who understand cross-domain technologies such as orchestration, virtualization, and cloud-native infrastructure. Advanced certifications and ongoing training are becoming essential for ensuring optimal performance and operational agility.



The evolution of enterprise digital transformation, especially in tech-centric public-private collaborations, is fueling stronger momentum for SDDC adoption. Even before the pandemic, companies began transitioning from traditional hardware-bound models to virtualized, software-defined environments to reduce costs and boost flexibility.

This shift has been most evident across sectors such as telecom, BFSI, and hyperscale cloud providers. While private and hybrid cloud models saw earlier traction, the pace of widespread deployment was previously held back by large upfront investment needs and a shortage of skilled experts. However, rapid advancements in automation and unified infrastructure management are helping eliminate these roadblocks.

Major players in the Global Software-Defined Data Center Market include Nutanix, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Huawei, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Google. These companies are leading innovation across cloud-native infrastructure, virtualized environments, and AI-powered automation. Top companies in the Software-Defined Data Center Market are aggressively investing in AI-driven infrastructure orchestration, hybrid cloud enablement, and automated workload management tools to differentiate themselves.

Many are enhancing interoperability with third-party cloud platforms to provide seamless integration across public and private environments. Strategic partnerships with academic institutions, government bodies, and cloud-native startups are helping to build a skilled workforce and accelerate technology deployment. Product development now focuses on containerization support, real-time analytics, and intent-based networking. In addition, players like Huawei, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and Nutanix are prioritizing subscription-based models and expanding their SaaS portfolios to improve customer retention and long-term profitability.



In 2024, the software-defined networking (SDN) held a 43% share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23% through 2034. AI-based automation is radically transforming SDN by enabling real-time traffic control, predictive issue detection, and dynamic network configurations based on live workloads. As networks become more intelligent and self-configuring, enterprises are reducing downtime while increasing service performance across edge and multi-cloud setups. These advances are also helping reduce manual intervention while enhancing scalability and cybersecurity throughout the ecosystem.



The large enterprises segment held a 67% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 20% CAGR between 2025 and 2034. These businesses are leading the shift toward AI-integrated analytics that help optimize workloads, predict hardware issues, and enable autonomous infrastructure management. With real-time intelligence embedded across compute, storage, and networking components, enterprises are gaining agility and faster ROI. This level of smart resource allocation supports the flexibility needed to meet shifting business demands and scale without the limitations of legacy systems.



United States Software-Defined Data Center Market held a 90% share and generated USD 26 billion in 2024. The US dominance is driven by its widespread adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud models, active digital infrastructure development, and deep vendor ecosystems. The strong presence of enterprise-grade automation investments - especially among Fortune 500 firms - is also pushing this growth. Moreover, strategic collaborations between technology companies, educational institutions, and public sector initiatives are focusing on workforce development and digital modernization, enhancing the overall pace of adoption.



Carbon Footprint Considerations

