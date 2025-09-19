Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Construction Pump Market was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2034.

The upward trajectory of this market is largely propelled by rapid urbanization, escalating infrastructure investments, and the continued expansion of the construction sector across both developed and developing nations. As global populations migrate toward urban centers, the demand for robust construction machinery, including construction pumps, has intensified. These pumps play a vital role in ensuring operational efficiency at construction sites by supporting dewatering, slurry handling, and concrete transportation, among other critical tasks.

The increasing frequency of natural disasters and the need for effective flood control mechanisms have also bolstered the demand for construction pumps. Moreover, government-backed infrastructure development initiatives, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are generating new growth avenues for the industry. With smart cities and mega-urban projects gaining traction worldwide, the construction pump market is expected to witness consistent demand. Additionally, technological innovations such as IoT-enabled pump monitoring systems and energy-efficient pumping solutions are creating a competitive advantage for manufacturers, helping them cater to the evolving needs of modern construction operations.

The centrifugal pumps segment dominated the market in 2024, generating USD 2.1 billion in revenue. This segment's stronghold stems from the pumps' superior capability to transport water and viscous liquids with efficiency. Their performance in managing thick sludge and executing dewatering functions makes them a preferred choice for construction professionals. Centrifugal pumps offer the ideal blend of power, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, which supports their widespread deployment across construction sites worldwide.

In terms of power segmentation, the market is classified into three categories: below 100 horsepower, 100 to 500 horsepower, and above 500 horsepower. In 2024, pumps below 100 horsepower accounted for 55% of the total market share. Their popularity lies in their lightweight design, portability, and affordability, particularly in regions where small and mid-scale construction projects are more prevalent. These pumps are highly suitable for dewatering foundations, handling groundwater, and moving concrete efficiently, making them indispensable for emerging markets where cost and mobility are key decision factors.

The U.S. Construction Pump Market held a commanding 78% share and reached a valuation of USD 1.4 billion in 2024. The country's consistent infrastructure expansion, ranging from housing developments to commercial and industrial complexes, continues to generate substantial demand for construction pumps. Canada's market outlook, on the other hand, is shaped by strict environmental regulations that have accelerated the adoption of energy-efficient pump systems designed to reduce emissions and optimize performance.

Key players in the Global Construction Pump Industry include Xylem, Tsurumi Manufacturing, SPX Flow, Weir Group, Sulzer, Seepex, Pentair, MDM, KSB SE, ITT, Grundfos, Flowserve, Ebara, BJM Pumps, and Atlas Copco. Industry leaders are actively developing next-gen pumps with enhanced durability, reduced energy consumption, and smart features to meet evolving construction requirements. Many companies are also prioritizing after-sales support and maintenance services to drive customer loyalty and long-term market presence.

