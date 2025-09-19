South Africa Pharmaceutical Market Report 2025, with Profiles of 92 Companies Such As Adcock Ingram, Aspen, Cipla Medpro, Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Dis-Chem, New Clicks, and More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa includes manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and provides information on the size and state of the industry in terms of the number of registered pharmacies and retailers, pharmaceutical sales and company performance. Issues such as National Health Insurance and the withdrawal of US funding are discussed, and there is information on notable players, corporate actions, regulations, technology, R&D and innovation.
The report includes profiles of 92 companies such as major players Adcock Ingram and Aspen, international players operating in South Africa such as Cipla Medpro, Novartis, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, and retailers such as Dis-Chem and Clicks.
Introduction
- South Africa's pharmaceutical industry, the largest and most advanced in sub-Saharan Africa, plays a critical role in the delivery of healthcare.
- The industry is growing steadily, driven by research and development, innovation in biopharmaceuticals, public-private partnerships, and investment in local production.
- The industry is preparing for supply chain disruptions resulting from international trade tensions.
- Retail pharmacies play a crucial role in preventative care and the treatment of common illnesses.
- Pharmacies are well-positioned to reach more patients and alleviate pressure on public primary healthcare providers.
Market Trends
- Continued shift to preventative healthcare, resulting in demand for vitamins, tonics, minerals, and supplements.
- Focus on R&D, particularly radiopharmaceuticals, drugs, vaccines, and therapies targeting HIV/Aids, TB, malaria, cancer, chronic diseases, and obesity.
- Growing focus on sustainability, including environmental, social and governance practices.
- Growing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to make medicines more affordable.
- Increased focus on localisation, including local production of APIs, and local manufacturing capacity.
- Market concentration in the retail pharmacy sector is increasing,, with independent community pharmacies finding it difficult to compete with large wholesale-retail chains.
Market Opportunities
- Developing AI-driven diagnostics apps.
- Pharmacies are increasingly offering value-added services, including instore clinics.
- Pharmacies can partner with medical schemes on initiatives such as health-tracking apps.
- Providing chronic medication collection services.
- Providing in-pharmacy primary healthcare services.
- Providing logistics and distribution services, including courier delivery services.
- Retail pharmacies are increasingly aligning with wellness clinics, baby expos, sporting events, beauty salons, etc.
- Strong R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities may attract investment.
- Supplying complementary medicines, including natural health products, traditional African medicine.
- The development and manufacture of cannabis products.
Market Challenges
- Constrained public health spending on pharmaceuticals.
- Continued margin pressure due to price regulation.
- Counterfeit medications, expired drugs, and certain alternative remedies.
- Funding challenges due to the withdrawal of US support for key health programmes.
- Growing concentration of wholesale and retail pharmacy supply.
- Medical scheme membership is stagnating, and essential medicines are unaffordable to most people.
- South Africa's dependence on imported active ingredients.
- The abuse of OTC and prescription drugs.
- The shortage of skilled professionals.
- Trade tensions, higher tariffs, and global supply chain disruptions could drive up prices and lead to product shortages.
- Uncertainties around the implementation of the NHI and its impact on the delivery of pharmaceuticals to the public and private sectors.
Market Outlook
- Industry growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of local manufacturing capacity, reducing the country's reliance on imported products, and boosting exports.
- The operating environment is expected to remain challenging.
- Manufacturers and wholesalers are under pressure to reduce medicine prices.
- Market concentration in the retail pharmacy sector is expected to increase.
- Major retail players are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in primary healthcare.
- Key risks include the effects of trade tensions which could disrupt supply chains and drive up prices.
- There are opportunities for trade expansion, particularly in radiopharmaceuticals, medical cannabis, and biotechnology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Drug Abuse and Other Health Concerns
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- African Medicines (Pty) Ltd
- Afrigen Biologics (Pty) Ltd
- Afriplex (Pty) Ltd
- AIM Africa (Branch Of Aim International Inc)
- Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd
- Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group (Pty) Ltd
- Ascendis Health Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd
- Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bayer (Pty) Ltd
- Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd
- Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Biologicals And Vaccines Institute Of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)
- California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- CFAO Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical (Pty) Ltd
- Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Comed Health (Pty) Ltd
- Deon Schoeman Cc
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- DSV Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Evohealth (Pty) Ltd
- Ferring (Pty) Ltd
- Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd
- H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd
- Health And Home Pharmacy (Pty) Ltd
- Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd
- Herbalife International South Africa Ltd (Branch Of Herbalife International)
- Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd
- Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Kenvue Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Lakato (Pty) Ltd
- Local Choice (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Medcan (Pty) Ltd
- Merck (Pty) Ltd
- MSD (Pty) Ltd
- National Bioproducts Institute Npc
- Nativa (Pty) Ltd
- Neolife International (Pty) Ltd
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd
- New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Organon South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Osiris Healthcare (Pty) Ltd
- P And G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Parceval (Pty) Ltd
- Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmacyweb Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmaforce (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
- Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Releaf Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Roche Products (Pty) Ltd
- S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd
- S Buys (Pty) Ltd
- Safarmex (Pty) Ltd
- Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Ltd (The)
- Spar Group Ltd (The)
- Transpharm (Pty) Ltd
- Viatris South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Holdings Ltd
