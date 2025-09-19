South Africa Pharmaceutical Market Report 2025, with Profiles of 92 Companies Such As Adcock Ingram, Aspen, Cipla Medpro, Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Dis-Chem, New Clicks, and More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa includes manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and provides information on the size and state of the industry in terms of the number of registered pharmacies and retailers, pharmaceutical sales and company performance. Issues such as National Health Insurance and the withdrawal of US funding are discussed, and there is information on notable players, corporate actions, regulations, technology, R&D and innovation.

The report includes profiles of 92 companies such as major players Adcock Ingram and Aspen, international players operating in South Africa such as Cipla Medpro, Novartis, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, and retailers such as Dis-Chem and Clicks.

Introduction

South Africa's pharmaceutical industry, the largest and most advanced in sub-Saharan Africa, plays a critical role in the delivery of healthcare.

The industry is growing steadily, driven by research and development, innovation in biopharmaceuticals, public-private partnerships, and investment in local production.

The industry is preparing for supply chain disruptions resulting from international trade tensions.

Retail pharmacies play a crucial role in preventative care and the treatment of common illnesses.

Pharmacies are well-positioned to reach more patients and alleviate pressure on public primary healthcare providers.

Market Trends

Continued shift to preventative healthcare, resulting in demand for vitamins, tonics, minerals, and supplements.

Focus on R&D, particularly radiopharmaceuticals, drugs, vaccines, and therapies targeting HIV/Aids, TB, malaria, cancer, chronic diseases, and obesity.

Growing focus on sustainability, including environmental, social and governance practices.

Growing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to make medicines more affordable.

Increased focus on localisation, including local production of APIs, and local manufacturing capacity.

Market concentration in the retail pharmacy sector is increasing,, with independent community pharmacies finding it difficult to compete with large wholesale-retail chains.

Market Opportunities

Developing AI-driven diagnostics apps.

Pharmacies are increasingly offering value-added services, including instore clinics.

Pharmacies can partner with medical schemes on initiatives such as health-tracking apps.

Providing chronic medication collection services.

Providing in-pharmacy primary healthcare services.

Providing logistics and distribution services, including courier delivery services.

Retail pharmacies are increasingly aligning with wellness clinics, baby expos, sporting events, beauty salons, etc.

Strong R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities may attract investment.

Supplying complementary medicines, including natural health products, traditional African medicine.

The development and manufacture of cannabis products.

Market Challenges

Constrained public health spending on pharmaceuticals.

Continued margin pressure due to price regulation.

Counterfeit medications, expired drugs, and certain alternative remedies.

Funding challenges due to the withdrawal of US support for key health programmes.

Growing concentration of wholesale and retail pharmacy supply.

Medical scheme membership is stagnating, and essential medicines are unaffordable to most people.

South Africa's dependence on imported active ingredients.

The abuse of OTC and prescription drugs.

The shortage of skilled professionals.

Trade tensions, higher tariffs, and global supply chain disruptions could drive up prices and lead to product shortages.

Uncertainties around the implementation of the NHI and its impact on the delivery of pharmaceuticals to the public and private sectors.

Market Outlook

Industry growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of local manufacturing capacity, reducing the country's reliance on imported products, and boosting exports.

The operating environment is expected to remain challenging.

Manufacturers and wholesalers are under pressure to reduce medicine prices.

Market concentration in the retail pharmacy sector is expected to increase.

Major retail players are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in primary healthcare.

Key risks include the effects of trade tensions which could disrupt supply chains and drive up prices.

There are opportunities for trade expansion, particularly in radiopharmaceuticals, medical cannabis, and biotechnology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Drug Abuse and Other Health Concerns

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

African Medicines (Pty) Ltd

Afrigen Biologics (Pty) Ltd

Afriplex (Pty) Ltd

AIM Africa (Branch Of Aim International Inc)

Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd

Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group (Pty) Ltd

Ascendis Health Ltd

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd

Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd

Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd

Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Biologicals And Vaccines Institute Of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)

California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

CFAO Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical (Pty) Ltd

Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Comed Health (Pty) Ltd

Deon Schoeman Cc

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

DSV Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Evohealth (Pty) Ltd

Ferring (Pty) Ltd

Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing Sa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd

H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd

Health And Home Pharmacy (Pty) Ltd

Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd

Herbalife International South Africa Ltd (Branch Of Herbalife International)

Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd

Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Kenvue Sa (Pty) Ltd

Lakato (Pty) Ltd

Local Choice (Pty) Ltd (The)

Medcan (Pty) Ltd

Merck (Pty) Ltd

MSD (Pty) Ltd

National Bioproducts Institute Npc

Nativa (Pty) Ltd

Neolife International (Pty) Ltd

Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd

Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd

New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Organon South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Osiris Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

P And G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd

Parceval (Pty) Ltd

Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd

Pharmacyweb Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Pharmaforce (Pty) Ltd

Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Releaf Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Roche Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd

S Buys (Pty) Ltd

Safarmex (Pty) Ltd

Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Ltd (The)

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Transpharm (Pty) Ltd

Viatris South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o1ww5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.