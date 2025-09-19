NeoVolta Celebrates RE+2025 Successes & Recaps Announcements

Unveils its 250kW / 430kWh commercial & industrial battery energy storage solution, expanding product roadmap beyond residential; Launches NV16kW AC hybrid inverter with 24kW PV input, delivering more power and solar integration; Inks LOI to acquire strategic assets of Neubau Energy, expanding market opportunity while mitigating tariffs

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, recapped its announcements from RE+ 2025, including the formal introduction of its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solution: the 250kW / 430kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and the launch of the NV16kW AC hybrid inverter. In addition, the company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire strategic assets of Neubau Energy, positioning the combined entity to capture significant share of the rapidly expanding residential energy storage market while avoiding anticipated 2026 battery import tariffs that could exceed 28%.

Highlights from RE+2025

C&I Portfolio: Introduces a modular family of C&I battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed for small commercial through multi-megawatt applications, supporting demand-charge management, peak shaving, backup power, and solar self-consumption to serve customers from single-home backup to multi-site commercial fleets with a common focus on safety, reliability, and total cost of ownership.

Introduces a modular family of C&I battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed for small commercial through multi-megawatt applications, supporting demand-charge management, peak shaving, backup power, and solar self-consumption to serve customers from single-home backup to multi-site commercial fleets with a common focus on safety, reliability, and total cost of ownership. Scalable Architecture: Highlights rack-based, field-serviceable building blocks enabling right-sized deployments and streamlined expansion as site needs grow.

Highlights rack-based, field-serviceable building blocks enabling right-sized deployments and streamlined expansion as site needs grow. Controls & Software: Signs LOI to acquire Neubau Energy assets and previews collaborative energy management platform with fleet monitoring, tariff-aware optimization, and API integrations for third-party DERs and building controls.

Signs LOI to acquire Neubau Energy assets and previews collaborative energy management platform with fleet monitoring, tariff-aware optimization, and API integrations for third-party DERs and building controls. Channel: Expands distributor and EPC/installer partnerships to accelerate market access across select U.S. regions.

Expands distributor and EPC/installer partnerships to accelerate market access across select U.S. regions. Pilot Pathway: Introduces adopter and pilot program framework for qualified C&I customers and partners.





“Our product offerings drove keen interest from customers and partners alike during RE+, with the kickoff of our C&I portfolio resulting in numerous demonstrations and discussions,” Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “With our expanded product lineup, customers can have it all: safety, performance, and simplicity. Whether backing up a home or optimizing a portfolio of facilities, our architecture is built to scale and deliver dependable power along with compelling economics.”

About the NeoVolta C&I BESS

Designed to deliver powerful, scalable energy management for commercial properties, industrial sites, and microgrid applications, the C&I BESS offers businesses a path to energy independence, demand charge reduction, and backup power resilience.

Key features of the 250kW / 430kWh C&I BESS include:

250kW power capacity and 430kWh of usable energy

Modular, scalable design for commercial deployments

Integrated controls for demand management and time-of-use optimization

Compatible with generator and grid-tied configurations

Designed for both grid services and backup power applications





The C&I portfolio is in pilot and early-access programs with select partners and customers. General availability, configurations, and certifications will be communicated as milestones are achieved. Residential products remain available through NeoVolta’s established installer network.

About the NV16kW AC

Representing the next generation of whole-home power solutions, the NV16kW AC combines installer-requested features with unparalleled capacity and flexibility and builds on the proven capabilities of the NV7600, offering generator input, compatibility with existing solar, and true hybrid performance—both AC and DC coupling. The system supports on-grid and off-grid configurations and is rated for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Key features of the NV16kW AC hybrid inverter include:

24kW PV input and 16kW AC input capacity

200A pass-through for true whole-home backup

Generator-ready and solar retrofit compatible

Indoor or outdoor rated

Hybrid functionality: AC/DC coupling and off-grid capable

UL1741, IEEE 1547 certified. UL9540, UL9540A, and CEC certified this year



The NV16kW AC is available for pre-orders, with full national availability starting November 2025.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investors David Barnard, Alliance Advisors IR

dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com 415-433-3777

Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464