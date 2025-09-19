Chijet Motor Company Taps Blockchain Veteran Jason Miller as COO to Spearhead Crypto Treasury Overhaul and Capitalize on Surging Digital Asset Growth

New York, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) (“Chijet” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jason Miller as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately, to spearhead the Company’s transition into the digital currency era. This move positions the Company to integrate major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) into its balance sheet. Miller’s expertise will drive enhanced financial resilience, optimized asset allocation, and participation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, aligning with the accelerating institutional adoption of digital assets.

Miller possesses more than two decades of leadership in blockchain, digital identity, and emerging technologies, with a demonstrated history of scaling Web3 organizations and fostering innovation. His prior roles include senior strategy positions at blockchain and AI firms, advisory contributions to prominent decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), operational oversight of blockchain advocacy initiatives, and consultations for leading global technology and media entities. This extensive background equips him to navigate Chijet’s integration into digital asset treasury management, emphasizing secure custody, yield optimization, and risk mitigation.

“Jason’s breadth of experience in blockchain strategy and execution makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our transformation,” said Ms. Melissa Chen, CEO of Chijet. “Under his leadership, we anticipate establishing a robust presence in the digital asset custody and wallet arena, capitalizing on institutional uptake, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increasing demand for dependable cryptocurrency solutions.”

As part of its transformation, Chijet has outlined a clear execution roadmap for its Digital Currency Treasury Strategy:

2025 Q4 : To complete initial acquisitions of Bitcoin and Ethereum to establish the Company’s first treasury positions.

: To complete initial acquisitions of Bitcoin and Ethereum to establish the Company’s first treasury positions. 2026 Q1 : To launch a comprehensive treasury management framework, including risk controls, yield optimization, and audit processes.

: To launch a comprehensive treasury management framework, including risk controls, yield optimization, and audit processes. 2026 Q2: To explore participation in DeFi protocols and staking opportunities to enhance treasury returns.



“The institutional adoption wave is here, and companies that move decisively into digital asset treasury management are being rewarded with extraordinary shareholder returns,” said Jason Miller. “Chijet has the opportunity to become a major player in corporate Bitcoin strategy while the market is still in early innings. I’m excited to leverage my blockchain expertise to position the Company as a leader in this next chapter of corporate finance evolution.”

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company’s projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘target,’ ‘aim,’ ‘predict,’ ‘outlook,’ ‘seek,’ ‘goal,’ ‘objective,’ ‘assume,’ ‘contemplate,’ ‘continue,’ ‘positioned,’ ‘forecast,’ ‘likely,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately,’ and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com