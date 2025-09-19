Native Teams' New Solution Helps Businesses Cut Expansion Costs

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Teams , the global platform for work payments and employment, launches Entity Management – the all-in-one solution that enables businesses to set up, manage, and control multiple entities from a single dashboard. It also helps significantly cut expansion costs and simplify compliance workflows across markets.





Addressing a common market gap

As global hiring and company operations become standard practice, many companies struggle with the costly and complex challenge of managing admin and compliance across multiple countries. According to a recent survey , 85% of compliance and risk leaders report that requirements have become more complex over the past three years, and 82% say this complexity has hindered their business transformation efforts.

Native Teams’ Entity Management gives much greater flexibility for global payments and operations, including setting up new legal entities and onboarding existing ones to the platform. This brings centralised management to international work payments, compliance and workflows, and also provides full control over businesses’ global infrastructures.

Key Entity Management features

New entity setup with full administrative and legal support

Onboarding existing entities into one streamlined and consistent dashboard

Centralised management of work payments, contracts, and compliance

Local advisory support for country-specific laws and regular monthly obligations

Benefits for global businesses

Owned employment structure in hiring countries

Greater visibility and control over the global workforce

Reduced long-term operational costs

Minimised legal risks

Multiple ways to power global employment

Global hiring comes with different needs at different stages of growth. Some companies need the speed and simplicity of hiring through Employer of Record services (EOR), while others may want their own legal setup to lower costs and have greater control as they grow. Native Teams supports both.





“EOR is a strong entry point for companies starting global expansion – but it isn’t always the best long-term answer. As organisations scale, their priorities shift towards more cost efficiency and operational control. Entity Management is purpose-built to support that evolution. We aim to be the right partner at the right time, helping our clients transition from fast, flexible solutions to more permanent, scalable setups as their needs change.

Our goal is to give our clients the right solution, and help them grow. When clients come to us asking for the most effective way to employ and pay their teams across borders, we’re now able to provide a much broader range of answers’’ – Jack Thorogood, Founder and CEO of Native Teams.

With a partnership model that adapts to the individual business growth and progression of the users, the Native Teams platform, enhanced by Entity Management, removes the friction of growth as companies scale beyond EOR and similar options.





About Native Teams

Native Teams is the global platform for work payments and employment, designed to support both businesses and the teams behind them. Beyond Employer of Record (EOR), the platform provides multiple end-to-end solutions for global hiring, expansion and multi-currency payments for employees and gig workers, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and financial stability.

With Native Teams, businesses can maximise the value per dollar spent and reduce their administrative workloads through simple, scalable and fully compliant solutions. Serving 3000+ companies in 85+ countries, Native Teams makes global employment simple, compliant, and people-centric.

Contact:

Sonia Shapiro

Head of Brand Marketing

sonia.shapiro@nteams.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Native Teams. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6868ac9-6a50-4745-8557-0e9012731066

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681513fa-62d7-4c22-a20d-281fcc444682

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b6d435-c95c-4575-acdf-b3c8e1aeaea1