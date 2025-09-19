Ethereum Market Reports Acknowledge MAGACOIN FINANCE in Early Presale Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed that its presale has surpassed $14 million in commitments from more than 13,500 investors worldwide. The update coincides with Ethereum-linked market reports beginning to acknowledge the project in early presale coverage.





Presale Metrics

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investor participation: 13,500+ global backers



13,500+ global backers Tokens sold: Over 75% of presale allocation



Over 75% of presale allocation Confirmed launch price: $0.007



This structured rollout is designed to reward early-stage participants while gradually tightening supply across each presale round.





Ethereum as Market Backdrop

Ethereum remains the leading network for decentralized finance and token launches. Market reports tracking Ethereum activity have started to reference MAGACOIN FINANCE as an emerging presale, highlighting its traction among smaller-cap entrants.





Why Analysts Are Taking Note

Milestone funding – $14 million raised.



– $14 million raised. Global investor base – 13,500+ contributors.



– 13,500+ contributors. Recognition in Ethereum reports – mentions in presale commentary.



Conclusion

Ethereum continues to shape blockchain adoption, and the inclusion of MAGACOIN FINANCE in related reports underscores its early presence in the 2025 presale cycle.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f08e79-6889-4899-a7bf-33ee1293d777

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/343136aa-cc92-4965-931e-a5c57a80422d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f393621-73f6-412f-ac22-909bd88fe584