TopBuild to Host 2025 Investor Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp., (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

TopBuild President and CEO Robert Buck, CFO Rob Kuhns, and other members of the senior leadership team will present an in-depth overview of the Company, its proven business model, growth drivers, capital allocation strategy and long-term financial targets. The event will also include Q&A sessions and lunch, where in-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with management and learn more about the business.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space availability, the number of in-person participants will be limited and advance registration is required.

A live webcast of the Investor Day, as well as supporting materials, will be available on the TopBuild website. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast following the conclusion of the event.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

