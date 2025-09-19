Fenton Welcomes The Pagemore Hotel

Cary, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Fenton, Cary’s premier mixed-use destination, joined development partners Mainsail Lodging & Development and Ross Hotel Partners to unveil The Pagemore Hotel at Fenton – a seven-story, 186-room Tribute Portfolio hotel that's set to redefine hospitality in the Triangle when it opens in fall 2027.

“We are excited to add The Pagemore to Fenton and welcome Mainsail Hospitality as a partner. We applaud Mainsail’s vision to create a unique hospitality experience that reflects the quality, character and warmth of Fenton,” said Paul Zarian, managing director for Hines. “While designed to be local, The Pagemore will extend the Fenton experience beyond our region to out-of-town guests, business travelers and even locals enjoying a staycation.”

Designed by the visionary team at BRPH, The Pagemore Hotel will feature:

186 thoughtfully crafted guest rooms and suites that blend sophistication with playful touches.

that blend sophistication with playful touches. Barouk , an exciting Eastern Mediterranean restaurant with outdoor terrace dining that's destined to become Cary's next culinary hotspot.

, an exciting Eastern Mediterranean restaurant with outdoor terrace dining that's destined to become Cary's next culinary hotspot. A vibrant lobby bar and innovative coffee concept perfect for morning meetings or evening wind-downs.

perfect for morning meetings or evening wind-downs. 6,000+ square feet of flexible event space accommodating up to 200 guests.

accommodating up to 200 guests. A cutting-edge Culinary Theatre where food becomes performance art.

where food becomes performance art. Curated art installations, live music programming and immersive experiences that celebrate local culture.

Fenton has established itself as the place where innovation meets inspiration. The addition of The Pagemore creates a sophisticated yet approachable gathering place that serves both the Cary community and visitors from around the world.

"The Pagemore will attract visitors, create jobs, drive economic growth and give our community another reason to be proud of what we've built here together," added Zarian.

The Pagemore Hotel represents the culmination of years of thoughtful planning and community building at Fenton. As a Tribute Portfolio property, it brings the global reach and recognition of Marriott Bonvoy® while maintaining the independent spirit and local character that makes Fenton special.



About Fenton

Fenton is a premier 92-acre mixed-use destination located in Cary, within the globally recognized Research Triangle Park, one of the country’s largest and most dynamic hubs of tech, life sciences, and higher education. As North Carolina’s first vertically integrated mixed-use district, Fenton brings together best-in-class retail, dining, residential and office in a walkable, design-forward environment that reflects the energy and innovation of the region.

Featuring leading national retailers Williams-Sonoma, Arhaus, Sephora and Kendra Scott and complemented by chef-driven restaurants such as Colletta, Superica, M Sushi and Crawford Brothers Steakhouse, Fenton is also home to The Allison, a luxury multifamily community offering upscale living in the heart of the retail district. Fenton’s class A office space is home to Compass, American Tower and Burns & McDonnell.

With year-round events, thoughtfully curated experiences and a focus on community, Fenton is redefining how people live, work and play in the Triangle.

Fenton is a joint venture by Hines, Columbia Development and Affinius Capital.