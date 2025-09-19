Xcel Brands Appoints Olin Lancaster as Chief Revenue Officer





NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company known for building influential, creator-led brands, today announced the appointment of Olin C. Lancaster as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than three decades of leadership in global consumer brands, Lancaster brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, brand building, and operational excellence.

Lancaster’s career spans senior leadership roles at Kenneth Cole, DKNY, Global Brands Group, Ralph Lauren, and most recently Meridian Brands, where he served as CEO. At Ralph Lauren, he oversaw the North American wholesale business which experienced significant growth and profit expansion during his tenure. At Meridian, he guided the company through a successful rebrand and restructuring, significantly strengthening profitability and operational performance.



“Olin is one of the most respected leaders in our industry with an unmatched ability to scale brands and drive profitability,” said Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands. “His extensive experience across wholesale, retail, and brand operations makes him a powerful addition to our leadership team as we continue to expand our portfolio of creator-led and digitally driven businesses.”



“I am truly excited to join XCEL and work closely with Bob D'Loren and the team. Activating and monetizing brands today is difficult and expensive. XCEL is as much a media company as it is a brand management and licensing company, and I believe that is the real unlock in our ability to attract and create value with our partners, both on the founder/creative side and with our operators,” said Olin Lancaster.



Originally from Dallas, Texas, Lancaster is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, where he earned a BA in History with minors in Business and Economics. Lancaster also serves on the board of Mizzen + Main and is an active supporter of The Meadows Foundation in Dallas.



For more information, please visit www.xcelbrands.com

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands Towerhill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and a brand in development with Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live, and Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, and over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

For further information please contact:

Seth Burroughs

Xcel Brands

sburroughs@xcelbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71b1e75c-9e66-4e2b-ac0d-d15f6a52da53