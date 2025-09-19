NovaQuant Agency Announces Launch of AlphaSynth System Investment Platform and Issuance of NQA Token

Denver, CO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaQuant Agency has officially announced the launch of its AlphaSynth System investment platform together with the issuance of its native digital asset, the NQA Token, marking a significant milestone in the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. Designed to deliver a transparent, secure, and intelligent ecosystem, this initiative positions NovaQuant Agency at the forefront of global fintech innovation.





The Rise of Fintech and NovaQuant's Mission



As AI and blockchain continue to reshape global financial markets, NovaQuant Agency emerges as a pioneer dedicated to accelerating the digital transformation of the financial sector. The flagship NQA Token is designed to fund the development of the AlphaSynth System, enabling investors to access advanced data-driven insights, make intelligent decisions, and participate in a more inclusive financial ecosystem.



"NovaQuant Agency is not just about building financial tools—we are committed to creating a transparent, secure, and future-ready investment environment that empowers global investors," said Raymond Taft, CEO of NovaQuant Agency.







Unique Advantages of NovaQuant Agency



NovaQuant Agency distinguishes itself with its integration of cutting-edge technologies and a global vision. Its competitive advantages include:



AI-Powered Precision Investing – The AlphaSynth System leverages machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing to process vast financial data with exceptional speed and accuracy. Delivering trading signal accuracy rates above 90%, the platform helps investors stay ahead in volatile markets.



Blockchain Transparency and Security – A decentralized architecture ensures all transactions are immutable and auditable, while advanced encryption safeguards user data. This design provides both retail and institutional investors with confidence in compliance and security.



Diversified Impact Beyond Finance – With the NQA Token, NovaQuant extends innovation into education and philanthropy. Blockchain-based tools enable credential verification, transparent donations, and incentive-driven learning systems, amplifying societal value.



Global Expansion Roadmap – Guided by short-, medium-, and long-term strategies, NovaQuant is scaling internationally across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, forging partnerships and expanding its influence in fintech.







Core Features of the NQA Token Project



The NQA Token is central to NovaQuant's mission and offers:



Automated and Intelligent Trading – Powered by the AlphaSynth System, delivering millisecond-level response times across stocks, crypto, and forex.



DApps Ecosystem Growth – Enabling decentralized exchanges, identity verification, and scalable financial services.



Transparent Philanthropy – Allocating 10% of tokens to charitable initiatives, ensuring every donation is traceable on-chain.



Blockchain-Driven Education – Enabling tamper-proof academic verification and token incentives for online learning.



Scalable High-Performance Architecture – Leveraging sharding, sidechains, and interoperability for global-scale adoption.



Roadmap and Vision



NovaQuant's roadmap underscores its long-term commitment:



Short-Term (1–2 years): Platform optimization, brand expansion, and strategic partnerships.



Medium-Term (2–5 years): International growth, advanced R&D, and fintech talent cultivation.



Long-Term (5+ years): A full ecosystem covering digital asset trading, fintech services, education, and philanthropy.



Building Trust Through Transparency and Responsibility



Trust remains at the heart of NovaQuant's values. Through blockchain-powered transparency, compliance with global standards, and partnerships with industry leaders, NovaQuant is creating a sustainable ecosystem for investors and communities alike.



About NovaQuant Agency



NovaQuant Agency is a pioneering fintech company leveraging AI and blockchain to create a smart, secure, and socially responsible investment ecosystem. Its flagship AlphaSynth System and NQA Token initiative are designed to empower investors, drive industry innovation, and expand the impact of fintech across education and philanthropy.



For more information, visit nqacoin.com.



Media Contact



Company Name: NovaQuant Agency



Website: https://www.nqacoin.com/



Contact: Logan Jim



Email: service@nqacoin.com



