IMUNON to Present New Translational Data of IMNN-001 Supporting Phase 3 Trial of Immunotherapy for Ovarian Cancer at AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today announced that new translational data from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001, its investigational therapy for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference in Cancer Research: Advances in Ovarian Cancer Research, being held September 19-21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.

IMNN-001, based on IMUNON’s proprietary TheraPlas® technology platform, is an interleukin-12 (IL-12) DNA plasmid vector incorporated into a novel nanoparticle delivery system, enabling cell transfection followed by persistent, local production and secretion of the IL-12 protein in the tumor microenvironment. IL-12 is a powerful pluripotent cytokine known for inducing strong anti-cancer immunity by promoting T-lymphocyte and natural killer cell proliferation while inhibiting tumor-mediated immune suppression. IMNN-001 is the first therapy to achieve a clinically effective response in advanced (stage IIIC/IV) ovarian cancer including benefits in both progression-free survival and overall survival in a first-line treatment setting when used with standard of care chemotherapy.

Details of the AACR presentation:

Abstract Title: IMNN-001, an IL-12 gene therapy, added to Neo/Adjuvant chemotherapy safely turns the tumor microenvironment cold-to-hot in newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC)

Presenting Author: Douglas V. Faller, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, IMUNON

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 6:35-8:05 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: B050

About the OVATION 3 Study

OVATION 3 is IMUNON’s pivotal Phase 3 study of IMMN-001, an IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy, in women with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. The study is supported with unprecedented overall survival (OS) data from a large, 112-patient, randomized Phase 2 study showing the following:

Median 13-month increase in OS (HR 0.70) and median 3-month increase in PFS (HR 0.79) in IMNN-001 treatment arm compared to standard of care alone.

Better therapeutic effect observed with IMNN-001 treatment compared to the control arm (p=0.0375), as shown by mean 6.5-month extension of time free of progression or death (PFS + OS) captured in totality of treatment effect.

Use of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors as part of maintenance therapy further enhanced outcomes, with median OS not yet reached in IMNN-001 treatment arm as patients surpass >5 years since randomization in the trial compared to 37 months on standard of care (HR 0.42).



While not powered for significance, the results from the OVATION 2 Study nonetheless have resulted in invitations to present at both ASCO and ESMO annual meetings and publication in the peer-reviewed journal Gynecologic Oncology.

OVATION 3 is currently enrolling patients at four trial sites with up to 46 additional sites being considered for activation.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

