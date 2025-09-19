WaterPure International Announces 2025 Annual Report and Strategic Leadership Additions

Updated business plan, expanded management team, and upcoming R&D and manufacturing initiatives position the Company for accelerated global growth.

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTCID: WPUR) (“WaterPure” or the “Company”), a development-stage company dedicated to providing sustainable water solutions through Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG), announced today the filing of its Annual Report for 2025. The report reflects net income of $140,587, primarily attributed to the cancellation of debt.

The Company also unveiled its updated and redesigned corporate website, www.waterpureinc.com , which showcases WaterPure’s updated business plan and expanded leadership team. Recent appointments include Jeff Giordano to the Board of Directors and Alex Michaels to the Advisory Board, both of whom bring valuable industry and business expertise to contribute to WaterPure’s strategy and operations.

Jeff Giordano (Board of Directors). Mr. Giordano brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate leadership, strategic planning, and capital markets. He has held senior positions across multiple industries, with a track record of driving shareholder value through restructuring, financing, and growth initiatives. His expertise in corporate governance and business development will support WaterPure’s long-term vision and expansion into new markets.

Alex Michaels (Advisory Board). Mr. Michaels is a business development and licensing consultant with a strong background in supply chain optimization. He has five years of experience supporting some of the world’s largest life science organizations, along with a proven track record in project management and procurement with the largest U.S. copper manufacturer. In addition, he has successfully applied creative strategies to secure non-dilutive financing for growth-stage ventures. Mr. Michaels holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and combines his analytical expertise with a passion for driving efficiency and value in complex systems.

WaterPure’s mission is to deliver Sustainable, Safe, and Accessible Water — Anywhere. Management remains optimistic that current global economic and climate change conditions present opportunities for accelerated growth and transformation. To support these initiatives, WaterPure is finalizing plans for a new North American R&D center and is currently evaluating sites for manufacturing facilities in India and Europe. The Company anticipates entering into an agreement to capitalize on these opportunities by the end of fiscal year 2026.

WaterPure International is a clean water technology company dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for safe drinking water worldwide. The company focuses on the development, distribution, and commercialization of advanced water purification systems designed to serve both residential and large-scale applications, including disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and underserved communities. Through cutting-edge filtration technology and strategic global partnerships, WaterPure International aims to address the growing demand for accessible, affordable, and environmentally responsible clean water.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. WPUR is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve market acceptance of our products, generate sufficient operating cash flow, and navigate general economic conditions. Readers are urged to review our disclosures filed with OTC Markets, which outline risks and factors that may impact our business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

