America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Significant Q126 Miss, Surprise Spike in Procurement Costs -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 4, 2025, investors in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) saw the price of their shares crater over $8 (-18%) after the company reported its Q1 2026 financial results and revealed significant adverse tariff impacts on its results.

The development has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Car-Mart may have misled investors about its receivables and customer risks.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Car-Mart’s disclosures about risks to its business posed by tariffs.

More specifically, in mid-June 2025 (about 1 ½ months into its Q1 2026), Car-Mart assured investors that “[w]e’ve done a nice job navigating the impact of tariffs on pricing thus far, and the impact on the vintage of vehicles we procure has been relatively muted at around an increase of $300 per unit[]” and “this is very manageable.”

But on July 15, 2025, Car-Mart disclosed it would delay filing its annual report because "management identified the need to enhance disclosures related to loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty."

On this news, Car-Mart’s stock price fell $3.12, or 5.2%, to close at $57.26 on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 30, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had "concluded that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon," due to omissions in "disclosure related to loan modifications made to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty" including the "qualitative and quantitative information about the types of modifications utilized by the Company," "the financial effect of the modification by type of modification," "receivable performance in the 12 months after a modification." On this news, Car-Mart's stock price fell $3.70, or 7.5%, to close at $45.57 on July 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

Finally, on September 4, 2025, Car-Mart released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing that "sales volumes declined 5.7% to 13,568 units compared to 14,391 in the prior year," which the Company attributed to "[prioritizing] booking the Company's strongest-performing customer rankings" and "vehicle quality aimed at controlling repair costs downstream and selling to a better credit quality customer."

This news drove the price of Car-Mart shares down $8.14, or over 18%, on September 4, 2025.

“We’re investigating whether Car-Mart may have misled investors about what it was seeing a month and a half into its Q1 related to tariff risks and procurement impacts,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

