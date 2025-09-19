InspireSemi Announces First-Pass Success of Thunderbird Chip and CEO Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, held a business update at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday September 18, 2025.

Initial Results of Thunderbird are very promising

On the call, InspireSemi was extremely pleased to announce that the first Thunderbird product has completed fabrication. While a comprehensive validation program is underway, initial testing results are very encouraging. The Company considers it quite significant to have functional first silicon for a design of this scale and complexity. The Company believes the Thunderbird solution remains unprecedented in the industry and looks forward to mutually beneficial collaboration with our early-adopter partners.

CEO Transition

The Company further announced that Ron Van Dell will be stepping down from his role as CEO of the Company at the end of his current contract effective December 31, 2025.

While Ron will remain with the Company as a member of the Board of Directors, Ron has decided now is the time for him to retire from full time executive work.

The Company’s Executive Chairman, James Hickman who has been with the Company for over 7 years, is expected to assume the additional role of interim CEO.

Ron and James will be working closely together over the remaining time of Ron’s contract to ensure a smooth transition into 2026.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I ‘supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip’ is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, cybersecurity, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi’s solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

