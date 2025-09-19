Simulations Plus (SLP) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Asset Impairment and Auditor Firing-- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) after the company’s stock price plummeted approximately 25% on July 15, 2025. This sharp decline followed a series of alarming disclosures, including a massive asset impairment charge and the abrupt termination of its newly hired independent auditor, Grant Thornton.

The inquiry is focused on the propriety of Simulations Plus’s statements regarding the value of its assets and its rationale for dismissing Grant Thornton.

The turmoil began when Simulations Plus reported a $67.3 million net loss for its third quarter of 2025. This loss was driven by a staggering $77.2 million impairment charge related to prior acquisitions, which the company stated was to “align the book value of its assets to their current market value.”

The following day, Simulations Plus disclosed it had terminated its engagement with Grant Thornton, an auditor it had hired just two months prior. The company claimed the auditor change was due to its inability to finalize matters related to segment reporting, reporting unit determinations, and internal controls in time for its quarterly report.

However, Grant Thornton submitted a letter to the SEC that directly contradicted Simulations Plus’s account. The auditing firm stated that it had identified and communicated “specific concerns” to management and the Audit Committee related to segment reporting, reporting unit determinations, and internal controls. Grant Thornton indicated that these issues were “not resolved to our satisfaction” at the time of its termination.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Hagens Berman is investigating whether Simulations Plus misled investors by failing to disclose the true reasons for its auditor's dismissal and whether its financial statements accurately reflected its asset values. The firm is examining the significant discrepancy between the company’s public statement and the auditor's communication to the SEC

“The abrupt firing of an auditor, especially one that has flagged significant internal concerns, is a major red flag for investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “The clash between Simulations Plus’s narrative and Grant Thornton’s SEC filing is concerning. We are focused on uncovering what led to this breakdown and whether investors were given a full and accurate picture of the company’s financial health."

