Sonnet to Present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (the "Company" or "Sonnet"), a clinical-stage company developing immunotherapeutic drugs targeted to the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced that Raghu Rao, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet, will present on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:40 AM PT at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference being held in Palo Alto, California.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (sonnetbio.com)

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-FHAB, is in development for the treatment of solid tumors, certain types of sarcoma, and ovarian cancer. SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement, along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) (NCT05756907). The Company is also evaluating its second program using this platform, SON-1210, an IL12-FHAB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Sarcoma Oncology Center to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.



Investor Relations Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

SONN@jtcir.com