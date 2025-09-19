Jumpstart Agent to Exhibit at Dreamforce 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumpstart Agent , a Salesforce Partner and the AI-powered platform that gets small and midsize businesses live in under a week, announced it will attend Dreamforce 2025 in San Francisco. This year, Jumpstart Agent will show that the future of CRM starts on day one by demonstrating its onboarding solution at Booth #302. Attendees can see firsthand how Jumpstart Agent simplifies Salesforce onboarding from purchase to a fully configured CRM in as little as 72 hours.

To mark the occasion, Jumpstart Agent invites the Salesforce community to the “Jumpstart Jam” on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 8–10 pm PT at The Hotel Utah Saloon. The evening will feature live music from a Salesforce alumni band, including a special performance by Dan Dal Degan (Triple-D), a longtime Salesforce executive who helped scale the company in its early days, later served as CEO of SpringCM (acquired by DocuSign), and now serves on the boards of multiple AI and software companies.

“Jumpstart Agent is changing how businesses adopt Salesforce,” said Dan Dal Degan. “Being part of Salesforce in the early days taught me that this ecosystem thrives on both innovation and community. The Jam Session captures that same spirit: people coming together to connect, collaborate, and celebrate. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Joining Dan on stage will be Edmer Abante , Jumpstart Agent’s Head of Strategic Sales & Alliances. A former Microsoft and Salesforce leader, Edmer helped shape the Jam Session vision by blending creativity and connection through his background in music. Jumpstart Agent’s co-founder and CEO Ryan Fedell will also perform, bringing his own energy to the stage. Together, their performances underscore the innovative and creative spirit of the Salesforce community, making the Jam Session a must-see moment for attendees. Find full details and RSVP on Luma .

Salesforce Account Executives turn to Jumpstart Agent to accelerate deals and smooth customer handoffs by helping teams realize the full value of Salesforce in days, not months. Jumpstart Agent drives faster adoption and measurable results. Customers report up to 70% cost savings and dramatically higher usage rates. These outcomes cement Jumpstart Agent’s reputation as the fastest and simplest path to Salesforce success.

“Dreamforce is where the Salesforce community comes together to share innovation, energy, and ideas,” said Ryan Fedell, Chief Executive Officer of Jumpstart Agent. “We’re excited to showcase how Jumpstart Agent helps businesses start strong on Salesforce, and to host an evening that celebrates the spirit of this incredible ecosystem.”

Since its launch, Jumpstart Agent has powered deployments for a range of SMBs across industries. Recent projects include Bush’s Beans , which adopted Jumpstart Agent to accelerate Salesforce use across its sales team, and Perplexity, which relied on the platform to onboard a fast-scaling team without delays or consultant overhead.

Dreamforce attendees can visit Jumpstart Agent at Booth #302 to experience the platform firsthand, meet the team, and join Jumpstart Jam on October 14. RSVP on Luma and learn more at https://www.jumpstartagent.ai/ .

About Jumpstart Agent

Jumpstart Agent is an AI-powered platform that gets SMBs live on Salesforce in under a week. Built by East Park Group, it replaces expensive consulting with a guided, human-first experience that’s fast, simple, and tailored from day one. Within 48 hours, 94% of customers start implementation, and within 72 hours, customers have a fully configured Salesforce instance. Jumpstart Agent turns day one into the first day of real momentum and the first step toward long-term Salesforce success. Learn more at https://www.jumpstartagent.ai/ .

