MomentMD Expands Virtual Clinical Education Platform Amid Growing Provider Shortages and Clinical Rotation Crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MomentMD, the first-of-its-kind digital health company providing virtual clinical education, today announced the expansion of its platform to meet surging demand from medical, nursing, and physician assistant programs nationwide. The update comes as schools face critical shortages in clinical rotations and preceptors, delaying graduations and fueling the projected physician shortfall.

Since 2002, U.S. medical school enrollment has grown by 52%, yet nearly 9 in 10 schools struggle to secure enough clerkship sites. PA programs graduate 11,000 students annually, each requiring ~2,000 clinical hours, and more than 95% of program directors say site availability is a top concern. Nursing programs turned away 66,000 qualified applicants in 2024 due to lack of faculty and preceptors.

“Now is the time to rethink how we deliver clinical education,” said Abanob Farag, founder and CEO of MomentMD. “With new platform features and expanded partnerships, we’re ensuring students can graduate on time and with the digital health skills today’s workforce demands.”

The newly expanded platform introduces:

Enhanced placement automation , allowing universities to secure slots up to 12 months in advance or within 48 hours for urgent needs.



, allowing universities to secure slots up to 12 months in advance or within 48 hours for urgent needs. Integration of live telehealth encounters , AI-powered documentation, and e-prescribing simulations.



, AI-powered documentation, and e-prescribing simulations. Upgraded faculty dashboards to simplify compliance, evaluations, and preceptor documentation.



to simplify compliance, evaluations, and preceptor documentation. New student-facing tools, including case presentations, interactive assessments, and digital health skill reinforcement.

To date, MomentMD has trained more than 2,000 students across six specialities: IM, FM, Peds, OB/Gyn, Psych, and Derm. Its partnerships now include leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt University, and the Purdue University.

“For universities, this expansion removes the cap on admissions caused by preceptor shortages,” added Abanob Farag. “For students, it means graduating on time and entering the workforce fully prepared to address today’s healthcare challenges.”

MomentMD’s mission is to remove barriers to clinical education and address nationwide provider shortages by combining academic partnerships with innovative technology. By integrating telehealth training, digital tools, and automation, the company is equipping the next generation of healthcare providers with skills that match today’s evolving care environment.

