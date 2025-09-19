CreateFun Showcases AI-Powered Creative Platform as Gold Sponsor at WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreateFun, the pioneering AI-powered creation platform redefining digital creativity and play, proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor at WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025, one of Asia’s most influential gatherings for Web3, AI, and digital innovation.

Backed by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, WOW Summit 2025 welcomed over 4,000 attendees from more than 30 countries, featuring 120+ world-class speakers, 60+ innovative exhibitors, and 100+ partnering companies. From regulators to global tech pioneers, the event highlighted Hong Kong’s position as a true global epicenter of technology and innovation.







As Gold Sponsor, CreateFun showcased its groundbreaking platform designed to democratize creation and empower communities worldwide. The platform combines AI-powered tools, no-code game creation technology, and meme culture to transform the way digital entertainment is created and shared.

At the center of the platform is Hyper Engine, a no-code creation tool that allows anyone — from professional developers to casual creators — to design and publish interactive games and virtual experiences without needing programming skills. Complementing this is Echo, CreateFun’s intelligent AI agent that assists creators in generating assets, crafting storylines, and optimizing gameplay. By lowering technical barriers and enhancing collaboration, CreateFun opens the door for millions of creators to bring their imagination to life at unprecedented speed.







Beyond tools, CreateFun is building a community-driven ecosystem where creativity and play go hand in hand. By blending the viral power of memes with cutting-edge AI, the platform turns internet culture into interactive experiences, enabling communities to co-create, remix, and share content in ways that were never possible before.

“Participating in WOW Summit was a milestone for CreateFun,” said by team ofzhu CreateFun. “Our mission is to empower global communities to turn imagination into interactive realities. By combining AI with collaborative creativity, we are building a new ecosystem where innovation, play, and cultural expression thrive together.”

The recognition of CreateFun among government leaders, investors, and global innovators at WOW Summit underscores its commitment to shaping the future of creativity and interactive entertainment. With its vision to become the world’s leading AI-powered creation platform, CreateFun continues to expand its ecosystem, bringing together developers, players, and communities to co-create the next chapter of digital culture.

About CreateFun

CreateFun is an AI-powered creation platform that combines no-code tools, intelligent AI assistants, and the cultural influence of memes to make digital creativity accessible to everyone. With its core innovations — Hyper Engine, a no-code development tool, and Echo, an AI agent for asset generation and storytelling — CreateFun empowers users of all skill levels to design and launch interactive games and experiences quickly. By blending technology, creativity, and community collaboration, CreateFun is shaping a new era where imagination seamlessly turns into play.

www.createfun.io

https://x.com/CreateFun_

Media Contact:

Richard Li

support@createfun.us

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.