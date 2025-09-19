FOTRIC Unveils TD2 Acoustic Camera for Smarter Leak Detection — Everyday Maintenance, Simplified

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC recently introduced the TD2 Acoustic Camera, a compact, one-handed device that transforms the way maintenance teams detect leaks in industrial systems. Built for routine use, the TD2 converts invisible air leaks into visual sound maps, enabling technicians to spot problems in minutes instead of hours.

Designed for field engineers under pressure to reduce downtime and costs, the TD2 offers a wide 66° field of view, intuitive one-swipe operation, and acoustic visualization that requires little to no training. From factory chillers to pipeline networks, FOTRIC TD2 makes air leak detection faster, more reliable, and accessible to all maintenance teams.

At just 770 grams—roughly the weight of a standard water bottle—the TD2 is designed for ultimate portability. Its compact form factor means it can be carried anywhere, ready for quick checks in tight spaces or extended patrols across large facilities without fatigue.

Priced starting at $1,234, the TD2 bridges the gap between basic ultrasonic leak detectors and high-end acoustic cameras. It offers a flexible solution that brings precision to professional maintenance teams while remaining simple and affordable enough for technicians or operators who need advanced leak detection without the bulk or complexity.

Gas and compressed air leaks are a leading cause of industrial energy loss, yet traditional methods—soap and water sprays, handheld ultrasonic pens, and costly shutdowns—remain slow and unreliable. The TD2 changes this equation by delivering non-contact, real-time results without disrupting operations. Lightweight, portable, and affordable, it empowers teams to cut energy waste, enhance safety, and extend equipment life.

“With the TD2, what once took hours now takes minutes,” said a facilities supervisor at an automotive plant. “It’s easy, quick, and it saves us real money.” FOTRIC’s Product Director adds, “Our philosophy is simple: innovation should be accessible. TD2 makes world-class acoustic technology available to every maintenance team—practical, affordable, and effective.”

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers cutting-edge thermal and acoustic imaging solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability in industrial operations. From advanced H-Flex diagnostic platforms for partial discharge analysis to practical patrol tools like the TD2 Acoustic Camera, FOTRIC empowers organizations at every level of maintenance with innovative, easy-to-use technology.

