Vikk AI Selected for Prestigious AWS–Meta Llama Startup Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vikk AI, the pioneer of predictive legal analytics, today announced its acceptance into the highly selective AWS Startups: Building with Llama program, a joint initiative from Meta and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Out of more than 1,000+ seed, Series A, and Series B companies with proven funding and products on the market, Vikk is one of just 33 startups nationwide chosen for this competitive cohort.

Revolutionizing Legal AI with Predictive Analytics

Vikk AI is building the industry’s first-of-its-kind predictive legal analytics data engine, designed to capture, analyze, and forecast legal trends from millions of real-world cases. By training on Llama models and scaling securely on AWS Cloud, Vikk is setting a new standard for trustworthy, transparent, and accessible legal AI.

The Building with Llama program, backed by Meta’s cutting-edge Llama open-source AI models and AWS’s world-class cloud infrastructure, provides access to personalized mentorship, networking with top AI founders, and up to $200,000 in AWS cloud credits.

“We’re creating the first predictive legal analytics engine of its kind, and with the combined power of Meta’s Llama models and AWS’s cloud scale, we will accelerate innovation and deliver transformative legal AI to both consumers and legal professionals. Being selected into this program, open to only the most competitive, venture-backed startups, reinforces our vision and validates our execution,” said Walid Romaya, CEO of Vikk AI.

Program Benefits for Vikk AI Include:

$200,000 in AWS Cloud Credits to scale Vikk AI’s predictive legal analytics data engine.

to scale Vikk AI’s predictive legal analytics data engine. Direct mentorship from Meta and AWS engineers to optimize Llama for legal-specific use cases.

from Meta and AWS engineers to optimize Llama for legal-specific use cases. Networking access with top AI founders and industry leaders in the cohort.

with top AI founders and industry leaders in the cohort. Specialized support for fine-tuning and inference of Llama models tailored to legal analytics.

About Vikk AI

Vikk AI is a provider of AI-powered legal solutions for consumers and professionals. Its platforms, Vikk AI for consumers and Vikk PRO for lawyers, leverage a proprietary predictive legal analytics engine to deliver instant guidance, real-time market insights, and dynamic lead generation. Vikk’s mission is to close the justice gap by making legal help more accessible, measurable, and scalable.

About the AWS Startups: Building with Llama Program

The AWS Startups: Building with Llama program supports a select group of only 33 U.S. startups building innovative applications with Meta’s open-source Llama models. Participants receive technical mentorship, AWS cloud credits, and strategic support to accelerate growth and innovation.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/888a7c81-a751-4555-ae23-8060631711b7