Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Altimmune and SelectQuote that Lawsuits Have Been Filed and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Class Period: August 10, 2023 to June 25, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 6, 2025



According to the complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.



Following this news, the price of Altimmune’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, Altimmune’s stock price fell to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025, a decline of 53.2% in the span of just a single day.





For more information on the Altimmune lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ALT



SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Class Period: September 9, 2020 to May 1, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 10, 2025



On May 1, 2025, at approximately noon eastern standard time, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging, “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021”1 SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.”





On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $0.61, or 19.2%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.





The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





For more information on the SelectQuote lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLQT



