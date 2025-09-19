The Fourth Global Digital Trade Expo to Open in Hangzhou, China

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fourth Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) will be held from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center in Hangzhou, China. This year’s Expo will focus on “Working Together to Make Digital Trade a New Engine for Common Development and Inject New Momentum into World Economic Growth.”

Exhibitions and Events

The 4th GDTE will feature eight different exhibition zones:

Comprehensive Exhibition Zone

Digital Culture & Entertainment Zone

Smart Mobility Zone

Silk Road E-Commerce Zone

Smart Logistics Zone

Artificial Intelligence Zone

Digital Medication Zone

Smart Living & Space Zone

Alongside the exhibitions, the Expo will host an extensive program of events:

Eight Themed Events, including Silk Road E-Commerce Day, BRICS Cooperation Session on Special Economic Zones, The Night of Digital Trade, and African Digital Trade Day.

34 Industry, Investment, and Financing Events, such as Digital Trade Venture Capital Day and a series of competitions.

Other key events highlighting innovation, cooperation, and global exchange.

“The Global Digital Trade Expo held in Hangzhou, China, is the world’s most important professional exhibition dedicated to digital trade.” Liang Guoyong, Senior Economist at the Division on Investment and Enterprise of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), remarked, “Since its inception in 2022, the Expo has become a key international platform for building consensus on digital trade development and boosting the momentum of digital trade growth.”

As of September 3, the 4th GDTE has confirmed the participation of 75 high-level foreign guests. This includes 46 representatives from governments and international organizations across 21 countries, as well as 29 diplomatic and business delegates from 16 countries. Their participation underscores the Expo’s role as a bridge for international collaboration in the digital economy.

About the Global Digital Trade Expo

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China’s only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. Hosted annually in Hangzhou, China, the Expo brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and experts to foster dialogue, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and promote sustainable development in the digital economy.

