JOY Billiards Co-Hosts 2025 WPA Heyball Champion of Champions in Australia, Marking a Milestone for Billiards’ Olympic Journey

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 WPA Heyball Champion of Champions, hosted by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) and co-hosted by JOY Billiards, officially kicked off on September 17 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, marking an important milestone in the sport’s pursuit of Olympic inclusion.

2025 WPA Heyball Champion of Champions Kicks Off in Australia, Marking Milestone Towards Olympic Inclusion

Hosted by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) and presented by JOY Billiards, with support from Liber Win Cloth, the event has drawn 128 top players from 56 countries and regions, nominated by six WPA member associations, including the BCA. The tournament boasts a total prize of 400,000 USD and is played under unified WPA Heyball rules on JOY Q8 tables. Matches are broadcast globally via WPALive.TV and WHT Facebook page.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the WPA President Ishaun Singh, Secretary General Barry Jenner, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Cr. Greg Adermann and Stephen Huang, as well as Qiao Yuanyu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of JOY Billiards Group.

The ceremony featured a traditional Indigenous Australian performance, followed by speeches from key figures who emphasized the sport’s role in promoting global unity and cultural inclusivity. WPA President Ishaun Singh stated, “Heyball is not only China’s pride but also the future of global sports. Its journey from a regional game to a worldwide phenomenon in just a decade demonstrates its competitive appeal and universality. It embodies the Olympic spirit of unity, bringing together players of diverse backgrounds.”

With Brisbane set to host the 2032 Olympic Games, the city provides an ideal platform to showcase the sport. WPA Secretary General Barry Jenner confirmed active efforts to include Heyball in the 2032 Olympics.

Since launching the "Champion of Champions" series in 2024, JOY Billiards has invested over 6 million USD to develop a worldwide, all-ages, all-genders tournament system, including youth and parasport championships.

Qiao Yuanyu, CEO of JOY Billiards, highlighted the event’s deeper significance: “The greatness of a sport lies not only in the champions it produces, but in its power to bring the world closer together. This is the vision of we Heyball practitioners!”

This sports feast, which originated in the East and flourished in the world, is knocking on the door to the future of the Olympics with the vision of "JOY Billiards Uniting The World"!

Tony Zhang

tonyzhang@joybilliard.com

www.joybilliard.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/186eaced-890d-427b-8f61-4ebf4323f00a