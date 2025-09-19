DeAgentAI (AIA) Achieves $457M Valuation Following Binance Alpha and Futures Listing





SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeAgentAI, the decentralized AI agent infrastructure project, has reached a fully diluted valuation of $457 million after the successful debut of its native token, AIA, on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures. The milestone highlights growing market conviction in decentralized AI infrastructure as a cornerstone of the next digital economy.

AIA/USDT spot trading on Binance Alpha launched on September 18, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC), followed shortly by the introduction of the AIAUSDT Perpetual Contract on Binance Futures at 08:30 (UTC). The perpetual contract provides up to 50x leverage and 24/7 global trading access, making AIA one of the most actively anticipated new assets on Binance’s platform. In celebration of the launch, eligible Binance users were offered an exclusive airdrop redeemable via the Binance Alpha Events Page.

The token’s strong market performance saw its FDV climb from $200 million at launch to over $450 million, peaking as high as $650 million within the first day of trading. This surge made AIA the hottest token on Binance Alpha yesterday, underscoring investor enthusiasm and growing conviction in decentralized AI infrastructure as a cornerstone of the next digital economy.

DeAgentAI is building decentralized AI agent infrastructure designed to power verifiable, scalable, and secure interactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. With integrations spanning Sui, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Bitcoin (BTC), DeAgentAI provides the foundation for trust-minimized AI agents that can operate autonomously across diverse networks and applications in DeFi, Web3 services, and beyond.

“This $457 million fully diluted valuation following our Binance listings marks a pivotal milestone not only for DeAgentAI but for the future of decentralized AI agents,” said Selwyn Zhou, Co-Founder of DeAgentAI. “It validates the market’s recognition of AI agents as a transformative force in global digital economies and accelerates our mission to make them widely accessible.”

About DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI is an AI agent infrastructure project designed to enable the creation, deployment, and coordination of autonomous agents in Web3. Its framework addresses three fundamental challenges for agents—Identity, Continuity, and Consensus—through modular components such as agent identity, memory, lifecycle management, consensus mechanisms, and tool integration. The ecosystem includes both B2C and B2B products. AlphaX, the first live product, is an AI-driven crypto prediction engine that provides BTC/ETH short-term price trend signals with over 70% accuracy. It has achieved more than 401K daily active users, 17M+ total users, and 192M+ on-chain transactions across Sui, BNB Chain, and opBNB. Upcoming products include CorrAI, a no-code quantitative strategy builder, and Truesights, an InfoFi platform that rewards accurate market insights and governance forecasting.

For more details, please visit the Binance Official Announcement or DeAgentAI Website.

Media Contact

Claire Christina

cc@deagent.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by DeAgentAI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8dc05cf-2535-4cf7-a38d-acabdb67563a