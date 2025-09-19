Spider Labs Rebrands as Marketing Security Platform to Strengthen Digital Risk Protection

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spider Labs Inc., provider of Spider AF, Japan’s No.1 ad fraud prevention tool in domestic adoption※, today announced a rebrand to position itself as a Marketing Security Platform. This evolution reflects the company’s mission to safeguard corporate marketing activities from increasingly complex fraud and digital risks.

Alongside the rebrand, Spider Labs has updated its corporate message from “Building a safer and happier future with automation” to “Building a safer and happier future with AI.” The shift highlights a transition from automation to AI-driven protection.

“With the rise of AI, new types of fraud are emerging and marketing risks grow more complex every day,” said Satoko Otsuki, CEO of Spider Labs. “Spider Labs is moving beyond reactive measures to deliver proactive protection that anticipates threats. Our new message reflects our vision of enabling businesses to face the future with confidence,” based on research conducted by the Japan Marketing Research Organization in June 2025.

Rising Marketing Risks

Today’s risks extend well beyond ad fraud to include fake leads, resale fraud, website tampering, data leakage, and reputational damage. According to Spider AF’s 2025 Ad Fraud White Paper, global advertisers lost an estimated $37.7 billion to ad fraud in 2024, with finance and telecom among the hardest hit sectors. These losses underscore the need for AI-powered defense strategies.

“Building a safer and happier future with AI” positions AI at the core of Spider Labs’ protective capabilities. Reflecting this vision, the company relaunched its corporate website (https://spider-labs.com), now organized by risk categories and enriched with reports, industry insights, and customer stories. The platform also introduces features supporting expansion into Europe and North America.

Spider Labs’ integrated solutions address multiple risks. PPC Protection prevents wasted spend from invalid clicks. Fake Lead Protection blocks fraudulent leads in real time. SiteScan detects tampering, data exfiltration, and script-based threats, protecting user experience and brand trust. Anti-Scalping prevents bot-driven fraudulent orders in e-commerce. These solutions are already trusted across finance, telecom, education, real estate, and e-commerce.

Spider Labs’ long-term strategy is built on four pillars: raising awareness of marketing fraud, strengthening AI-driven product capabilities, expanding globally through local partnerships, and collaborating with agencies to improve transparency. The company’s goal is to make Marketing Security as essential as auditing or compliance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/587ad5fb-087b-4b71-b498-ab20119c0295