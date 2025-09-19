Sironax Named to 2025 Endpoints 11 List of the Most Promising Biotech Startups

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative therapies for age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that Endpoints News has named Sironax to its Endpoints 11 list of the most promising private biotech companies of 2025. The annual recognition honors biotech startups for their discipline, strategic focus, and potential to grow in today’s business environment. Sironax was honored at an awards gala in Boston on Sept. 18, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have received this distinguished recognition from Endpoint News as a reflection of our scientific innovation to date,” said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, President and CEO of Sironax. “Our extensive research capabilities have enabled us to develop a robust clinical pipeline with potential application across numerous conditions. To advance our clinical programs, we recently expanded our global presence into additional key markets, highlighted by our new administrative headquarters in the U.S. Supported by our Board of Directors, leading investors, and a dedicated global team of approximately 160 employees, we believe we are well positioned to continue our growth and bring patients novel treatments for degenerative diseases affecting longevity, diseases requiring supportive care, and certain immunology and inflammation diseases.”

Sironax’s pipeline targets key contributors of aging and degeneration: dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. This pipeline consists of proprietary SARM1 inhibition, NAMPT activation, and RIPK1 inhibition clinical-stage programs with potentially first-in-class or best-in-class assets, and several undisclosed preclinical programs. In addition, under its strategic agreement with Novartis , Sironax granted the pharmaceutical company an exclusive option to acquire its proprietary Brain Delivery Module platform, while retaining certain development rights.

To advance its clinical programs and global growth strategy, Sironax recently established its administrative headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and European operations in Basel, Switzerland. In addition to comprehensive research centers in Beijing and Shanghai, China, the company maintains a presence in Sydney, Australia. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has raised over $300 million, including a $200 million Series B financing in 2022.

About Endpoints

Endpoints News is the biopharma industry’s trusted news authority. As part of the Financial Times’ FT Specialist group, Endpoints publishes daily newsletters, delivers top-tier reporting on its website, hosts industry-leading events and builds products connecting and informing sophisticated business audiences. For more information, visit www.endpts.com.

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases, including dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. Sironax is currently conducting clinical studies with SIR2501, SIR4156, and SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, visit sironax.com.

