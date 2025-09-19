Sit, stay... or not? New PEMCO NW Poll reveals how the PNW feels about their pups

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance finds that a majority of Northwest dog owners give their pets high marks for good behavior, but only a fraction believe their dogs will actually obey in certain scenarios.

According to the latest PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll, nearly two-thirds of dog owners in Washington and Oregon (63%) say their pet is well-trained. But when asked about specific behaviors like barking, heeling and obeying, just 13% say their pooch actually listens to commands and only 4% say their dog can be trusted off-leash.

That gap between perception and reality highlights how much PNW pet owners truly see the best in their pups. While few trust their canine companions off-leash, a majority (65%) say they have rarely or never had a negative experience with an off-leash dog in the last year.

“In the Pacific Northwest, we love our dogs and see the very best in them,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Insurance. “At the same time, most owners recognize that even the sweetest pup can get distracted in public. That’s why we always encourage dog owners take pet etiquette seriously — like using leashes and practicing training — to keep their pets safe, and their communities comfortable.”

The poll found a disconnect when it comes to car safety. While 77% of residents say dogs should be secured with a harness, crate, or seatbelt, just 54% report actually doing so. In fact, one-quarter (25%) admit to letting their dogs roam freely around the car while driving.

“Leashing up, buckling in, and putting the crate in the backseat, the safest place in the car, helps keep our pups protected,” Hawton added.

When asked why they chose their dogs in the first place, owners were almost evenly split: 49% said personality or emotional connection, 32% pointed to practical factors like size or breed, and 19% prioritized adopting from a shelter or rescuing their animal.

And it seems the PNW’s love for dogs doesn’t stop at obedience – 57% of owners are sharing their pups’ personalities online, either through dedicated social media accounts for their pet or posts from their own human profiles, proving that leashed or unleashed, these pooches are stars in their owners’ eyes.

While the poll highlights how much Northwest residents adore their dogs – from choosing pets based on personality to sharing their antics online – it also points to gaps in how owners keep them safe on the go. That’s why PEMCO not only partners with Pet’s Best, a trusted provider of pet insurance, but also encourages owners to take a few extra precautions when traveling, to help ensure every trip is as safe as it is fun.

The next time you hit the road with your pooch, keep PEMCO’s tips for traveling with your dog in mind:

Use a pet carrier or pet harness and buckle them in. Don’t just set a carrier on a seat – attach it securely using a seat belt and/or seat latch system. You also can use a car harness (never a collar) that attaches via your car’s rear seat belt. Don’t let your pet ride on your lap. As tempting as it is, never allow your dog to ride on your lap. In a 30-mph crash, a 60-pound dog can slam into the dashboard (or you) with 2,700 pounds of force! Remember: airbags cause injuries too. Your pet faces the same danger of injury from airbags as children. Whether you use a harness or a carrier, the backseat is a safer location for your dog. Roll up the windows. If your dog is secured via a harness, don’t open the windows or allow your dog to put its head out the window. Flying road debris and even insects can seriously injure dogs’ eyes. Don't leave your pet unattended in a car. Even if you don’t think the car will be too warm, or that you won’t be gone for long, it will be safer and better for your dog to not be left alone. Have an emergency plan. Emergencies happen when we least expect them – especially for dogs! If you are going out of town, research veterinarians at your destination and ensure you have access to or take copies of your pet’s health record. Also be sure to bring your pet’s medications and a pet first aid kit. For "out-of-the-way" places and in case of unexpected weather or natural disasters, bring along at least three days of water, food, and medications – for the pet and you! Make sure your dog has an ID tag. Whether spooked by auto travel or just hankering for a good stretch, sometimes dogs exit your vehicle without. Make sure they can be safely identified and returned by ensuring they have current tags including your name and phone number and, if microchipped, their chip number too.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 420 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 402 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties), and 383 respondents in the Spokane area (Spokane and Stevens Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.