OneDigital Welcomes Strategic Investment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments

Investment Will Support OneDigital’s Next Phase of Multi-Vertical Growth

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneDigital, an insurance brokerage, financial services and workforce consulting firm, today announced a majority investment from funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). The transaction values OneDigital in excess of US $7 billion and will support the company’s continued growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments will make this investment through the acquisition of a stake from existing shareholders including Onex Partners, which will remain a significant minority owner.

Celebrating 25 years in business, OneDigital continues to expand its mission to deliver integrated insurance, financial and workforce solutions that empower businesses and individuals to thrive. This transaction marks the firm’s fourth equity recapitalization—underscoring long-term confidence in its founder-led leadership, differentiated operating model, and sustained trajectory of innovation and growth across five core verticals: employee benefits and HR, retirement & wealth management, property & casualty, PEO, and Medicare Advantage.

“This commitment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments represents two high-quality investors aligning behind a single platform that integrates across a multitude of verticals,” said Adam Bruckman, President and CEO of OneDigital. “This partnership gives us the fuel to keep building – investing in both people and technology, while sharpening our capabilities and showing up even stronger for our clients. Over the past five years with Onex, we’ve meaningfully expanded our platform and are grateful for their continued investment.”

“OneDigital represents an opportunity to partner with a founder-led leadership team whose multi-decade track record of growth and innovation speaks for itself,” said Jarryd Levine, Managing Director at Stone Point Capital. “We are enthusiastic about OneDigital’s growth potential and look forward to collaborating with the team as we enter the next phase of value creation.”

“OneDigital’s strong culture and differentiated focus on its clients has helped create a resilient business that delivers essential advice and solutions for businesses and individuals. In this new investment alongside our valued partners at Stone Point Capital, we look forward to working with management and Onex, a long-standing shareholder, to support OneDigital in its continued expansion and impact to deliver value to the CPP Fund,” said Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, Head of Direct Private Equity, CPP Investments.

Onex Partners will remain a significant investor in OneDigital, having first invested in 2020. “We are as excited about OneDigital today as we were five years ago, and we look forward to supporting this team as they continue to grow and deliver value to their clients,” said Adam Cobourn, Managing Director at Onex Partners. “This is a terrific outcome for our investors and OneDigital’s employee shareholders, with much to look forward to.”

Evercore acted as lead financial advisor to OneDigital. Ardea Partners and Barclays also served as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to the company. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to Stone Point. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided debt financing counsel to Stone Point. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

About OneDigital

OneDigital’s team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital’s teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

About Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $70 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports the firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At June 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$731.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About Onex

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $55.9 billion in assets under management, of which $8.4 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance, or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For Further Information: