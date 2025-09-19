CNB Announces the Launch of the CNB App: Mobile Recharges With Integrated Rewards





SÃO PAULO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB (Cripto no Bolso) has announced the upcoming launch of the CNB App, scheduled for December 18, 2025. The application is designed to provide a streamlined experience for users interested in both trading and decentralized finance, combining accessibility with advanced tools.

The CNB App will feature real-time trading capabilities, analytics for informed decision-making, and integrated wallet support for DeFi users. A distinctive addition is the ability to recharge mobile phones directly within the app, while also earning CNB token rewards. These rewards can be used for trading or applied within the broader CNB ecosystem.

The CNB token is currently listed on Biconomy Exchange , giving users access to established liquidity and competitive conditions.

Registration for the waitlist is now open , offering early users priority access and updates ahead of the official release.

About CNB

Criptonobolso is a Brazilian company focused on the cryptocurrency market, with an emphasis on mining and rewards systems based on blockchain technology. Its main goal is to facilitate access to the cryptocurrency universe for people who want to diversify their income, especially those with little free time or who already have a job but want to maximize their earnings through digital assets.

