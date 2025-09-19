VFC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against V.F. Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In V.F. Corporation (VFC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in VFC between October 30, 2023, to May 20, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against V.F. Corporation (“VFC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VFC) in the United States District Court District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired VFC securities between October 30, 2023, to May 20, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 11, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding VFC's turnaround plans while concealing material adverse facts about the true state of those plans;(2) Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in substantial setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory; (3) These setbacks were neither contemplated nor cautioned in Defendants' public commentary on the Reinvent initiative or the Vans turnaround progress; and (4) As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase VFC's securities at artificially inflated prices.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired VFC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

