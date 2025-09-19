Japan In-vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2037 - Opportunities Lie in Routine Diagnostics, Molecular Testing, and Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan In-vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook 2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's in-vitro diagnostics market, valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2024, is on track to grow to USD 12.6 billion by 2037, showcasing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2025 to 2037. By 2025, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing reliance on in-vitro diagnostics, fuelled by demographic shifts and technological advancements.
The aging population in Japan, with over 28% of people aged 65 and older, is a significant catalyst for this growth. As the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, the demand for routine diagnostics and timely molecular testing surges across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. This demographic trend underscores the clinical necessity for efficient and effective diagnostic solutions.
Ongoing innovation in the sector is driving productivity and patient care improvements. Notably, advances in point-of-care testing and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are reshaping clinical workflows. These innovations facilitate quicker, more accurate diagnostic outcomes, which are crucial for managing patient treatment in real-time.
The shift towards lab automation is another pivotal development in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Automated systems enhance operational efficiency and streamline processes in clinical laboratories, enabling faster turnaround times for tests. This automation ensures higher accuracy and reliability in diagnostics, meeting the growing demands of healthcare providers for efficient service delivery.
Furthermore, there is an increased focus on preventive care, which plays a pivotal role in healthcare management in Japan. Patients and healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the benefits of early diagnosis and preventive measures, which in turn supports the expansion of the in-vitro diagnostics market. This preventative approach aids in reducing the long-term costs associated with chronic disease management.
As the market prepares for continued growth, stakeholders in the healthcare, technology, and diagnostics industries are keenly observing the developments within Japan's in-vitro diagnostics sector. Strategic investments in research and development, along with strategic partnerships, will likely play a crucial role in sustaining the momentum observed in this expanding market.
In summary, Japan's in-vitro diagnostics market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, driven by an aging population, the rise in chronic diseases, and continuous technological advancements. These factors collectively underscore the importance of robust diagnostic solutions in enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare service provision in Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
Japan In-vitro Diagnostics Market
- An Outline of the Japan In-vitro Diagnostics Market
- Market Definition and Segmentation
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- SPSS Methodology
- Data Triangulation
- Executive Summary
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Intelligence
- Outcome: Actionable Insights
Global Industry Overview
- Industry Supply Chain Analysis
- DROT
- Driver
- Restraint
- Opportunities
- Trends
- Government Regulation
- Competitive Landscape
- Canon Medical Systems
- Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Sysmex Corporation
Japan Overview
- Market Value (USD Million), Current and Future Projections, 2019-2037
- Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2037
- Japan Segmentation (USD Million), 2019-2037
- By Product Type, Value (USD Million)
- Instruments
- Reagents & Kits
- Software
- Services
- Technology, Value (USD Million)
- Clinical Chemistry
- Hematology
- Immunoassay
- Microbiology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Others
- Application, Value (USD Million)
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Others
- End user, Value (USD Million)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Research Institutes
- By Product Type, Value (USD Million)
Companies Featured
- Sysmex Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics K.K.
- Abbott Japan Co. Ltd.
- Fujirebio Inc.
- Arkray Inc.
- Beckman Coulter K.K.
- Miraca Holdings Inc.
- LSI Medience Corporation
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Japan
- bioMerieux Japan Ltd.
- Becton Dickinson (BD) Japan
- Agilent Technologies Japan
- Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
