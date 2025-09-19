Diamondport Jewellers Releases New Data Showing Continued Preference for Natural Diamonds Amid Cost of Living Challenges

Brisbane, Australia , Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondport Jewellers, a leading Brisbane-based bespoke engagement ring boutique, has released new internal data showing a 15% year-on-year increase in sales of natural diamond engagement rings — even as Australian consumers face mounting cost of living challenges and growing exposure to more affordable lab-grown options. The findings reflect a continued preference for nature-formed gems, driven by emotional value, rarity, and long-term investment appeal.





Diamonport Jewellers Team

A growing number of couples are turning to Diamondport, a leading Brisbane jeweller, for bespoke engagement rings crafted with natural diamonds, reaffirming the enduring appeal and long-term value of nature-formed gems.

Many couples cite emotional sentiment, rarity, and ability to retain value as key reasons for choosing natural diamonds over lab grown diamonds. “Natural diamonds are forged over billions of years - no technology can replicate their symbolism,” said Ashley Portas, founder and master jeweller at Diamondport. “When clients sit down with us, they’re not just buying an engagement ring; they’re designing a lasting memory.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the Australian jewellery industry, Portas has built a reputation for personal service and impeccable craftsmanship. Every Diamondport Jewellers engagement ring begins with a one-on-one design consultation, guiding clients through the process of selecting a diamond, refining a setting and creating a ring that reflects their unique story.

“Choosing a diamond should be exciting, not overwhelming,” Portas said. “That’s why we focus on education and transparency, helping our clients understand what they’re getting - and why it matters.”

Diamondport Jewellers commitment to natural diamonds also reflects a broader trend among consumers seeking investment-worthy jewellery. Natural diamonds tend to retain or even increase their value over time, making them not only a romantic gesture but a financial asset.

Founded on a promise to deliver exceptional rings without compromise, Diamondport Jewellers continues to be the jeweller of choice for discerning couples across Queensland and beyond.





Ashley Portas - Master Jeweller

About Diamondport Jewellers



Diamondport Jewellers is a Brisbane-based custom engagement ring and wedding ring boutique, founded by jeweller Ashley Portas. Known for its premium natural diamonds and tailored design service, Diamondport Jewellers has helped thousands of couples bring their perfect ring to life. All rings are designed and crafted locally in Australia.

