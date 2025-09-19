Mattress Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: How Smart Technologies and Material Innovations Drive Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mattress market grew from USD 41.30 billion in 2024 to USD 44.36 billion in 2025. Expected growth at a CAGR of 7.63% will drive market value to USD 64.21 billion by 2030.
Senior executives navigating the increasingly complex mattress market need actionable insights to inform strategic decisions as product innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands reshape the industry landscape. This report presents a focused, data-backed view tailored for decision-makers seeking competitive advantage.
This dynamic landscape is influenced by advances in material science, regulatory shifts, and a rising focus on both consumer wellness and digital integration. Stakeholders face new opportunities and challenges as sustainability and technology gains prominence across geographical markets and distribution channels.
Conclusion
Comprehensive market analysis reveals clear signals that material innovation, technology integration, and agile operations define leadership in the mattress sector. Applying these insights positions organizations to capitalize on structural changes and emerging demand.
Scope & Segmentation
- Raw Materials: Airbed chambers, foam (gel, memory, polyurethane), innerspring (Bonnell, continuous, pocket coils), latex (Dunlop, Talalay), wool
- Size: Double, king, queen, twin formats
- Technology: Smart mattresses (Bluetooth connectivity, sensors, temperature control), traditional mattresses
- Structural Design: Dual-sided and single-sided mattresses
- Distribution Channel: Offline (department stores, furniture retailers, specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets), online (company-owned websites, third-party e-commerce)
- Application: Commercial and residential uses
- Regional Coverage: Americas (including the United States and key states), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific
- Key Industry Players: Leggett & Platt, Somnigroup International, Serta Simmons Bedding, Sleep Number, Inter IKEA, Hilding Anders, A.H. Beard, and others shaping market innovation and supply chains
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Material innovation, such as next-generation foam and sustainable fibers, is increasingly essential for differentiating products and meeting evolving comfort and environmental expectations.
- Digital capabilities are reshaping product design and consumer experience, with smart mattresses featuring biometric sensing and remote adjustability gathering momentum in both consumer and commercial applications.
- Distribution strategy continues to diversify, with the expansion of online platforms and advanced visualization tools enhancing buyer engagement, especially among younger demographics.
- Regional regulatory differences, such as stricter sustainability requirements in Western Europe or the emphasis on luxury materials in Middle East and North African markets, impact product portfolios and go-to-market models.
- Cross-industry partnerships and vertical integration are driving improvements in cost efficiency, raw material security, and innovation, especially for brands seeking to future-proof supply chains and value propositions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$44.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$64.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and fully recyclable mattress options
- Expansion of smart mattresses with integrated sleep tracking and climate control
- Rising popularity of hybrid foam and innerspring designs for customizable comfort
- Shift toward direct-to-consumer mattress sales driven by digital try-before-you-buy tools
- Increased adoption of copper and graphite-infused cooling technologies in mattresses
- Surge in demand for antimicrobial and hypoallergenic mattress fabrics amid health concerns
- Impact of rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions on mattress pricing
- Increasing consumer demand for customization and personalization in mattresses
- Rising popularity of high-end mattresses among discerning consumers
- Enhanced customer experience with sleep trials and return policies
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024
- FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
Competitive Analysis
- Leggett & Platt, Inc.
- Somnigroup International Inc.
- Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
- Hilding Anders AB
- A.H. Beard Pty Ltd
- Spring Air International
- Purple Innovation, LLC
- Nectar Sleep Ltd
- DB S.r.l.
- Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC
- Nishikawa Co., Ltd.
- Silentnight Group Limited
- Araam Inc.
- Boll & Branch LLC
- Brooklyn Bedding, LLC
- Casper Sleep Inc.
- Coirfit Mattress by Tirupati Coirs Pvt. Ltd.
- Corsicana Mattress Company
- Emma Matratzen GmbH
- Foamite Industries Inc.
- Jinlongheng Furniture Co., Ltd.
- Kingsdown, Inc.
- Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Relyon Beds Ltd.
- Restonic Mattress Corporation
- Sheela Foam Ltd.
- Simba Sleep Ltd.
- Magniflex S.p.A.
- PIKOLIN, S.L.
