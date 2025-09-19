DEADLINE ALERT for PUBM, SNAP, NUTX, and AI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM)

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – August 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Snap’s optimistic reports of advertising growth and earnings potential fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on Snap’s ability to execute on its potential; (2) Snap was already experiencing the ramifications of a significant execution error when Defendants’ claimed a lack of visibility due to macroeconomic conditions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 - August 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (2) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (3) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (4) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (5) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (6) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (7) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) C3.ai’s optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on the health and effectiveness of the Company’s CEO; (2) Despite repeated assurances, the Company’s CEO had not sufficiently recovered from his ailments to act in the same capacity for C3.ai as he had previously; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

