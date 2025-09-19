Cassava Market Global Forecast Report to 2030: How US Trade Policies Are Influencing Global Supply Chains

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cassava market continues to evolve as a vital component in global agricultural supply chains, drawing strategic interest from senior decision-makers seeking sustainable sources and reliable inputs for food, feed, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications.

The global cassava market expanded from USD 4.61 billion in 2024 to USD 4.93 billion in 2025. With a compound annual growth rate of 6.88%, it is projected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2030.

Cassava's value stems from its versatility as a carbohydrate-rich root, adaptability to diverse climatic conditions, and increasing integration into food security and industrial innovation strategies across mature and emerging economies.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides comprehensive segmentation and regional insights, enabling decision-makers to target value chains with precision.

Product Types: Cassava flour (refined and whole), cassava starch, chips & pellets (flakes, pellets), modified starch (acid-modified, enzyme-modified, pregelatinized)

Key Takeaways

Ongoing innovation in processing technologies and the rise of enzyme-modified and pregelatinized starches are shaping new value propositions across food, textile, and pharmaceutical segments, driving cassava's market differentiation.

Precision agriculture and wet milling advancements are optimizing cassava yields and starch purity, appealing to buyers with strict quality and sustainability requirements and allowing processors to achieve higher operational efficiency.

The diversification of distribution models, with increased reliance on direct sales alongside traditional wholesalers, enables producers to reach new regional markets and manage evolving customer expectations more effectively.

Expanding use of cassava derivatives in animal feed, particularly in aquaculture and poultry sectors, provides alternative nutritional solutions and supports supply chain agility against broader grain market volatility.

Food manufacturers in North America and Europe are responding to consumer demand for plant-based and gluten-free ingredients by mainstreaming cassava flour, prompting supply chain adaptation and reformulation efforts.

Tariff Impact: US Trade Policy and Market Adaptation

In 2025, United States tariffs on selected cassava imports have reshaped global trade patterns. Exporters from Latin America and Southeast Asia are shifting focus to duty-exempt markets, while domestic US processors expand local starch production and seek efficiency gains through technology investment. The new tariff environment is accelerating supply chain diversification and stimulating dialogue on trade partnerships, affecting both price dynamics and long-term sourcing strategies across multiple sectors including food manufacturing and ethanol production.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers executive teams and procurement leaders with strategic intelligence to respond to policy, technology, and supply chain shifts in the cassava market.

Supports innovation pipelines by clarifying emerging trends within product development, processing technology, and distribution models for cassava derivatives.

Enhances investment and resource allocation decisions through comprehensive segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive benchmarking tailored to senior leadership priorities.

The cassava market presents evolving opportunities and challenges shaped by technological innovation, regulatory changes, and shifting demand. This report equips senior decision-makers with the clarity needed for informed action, risk mitigation, and future-ready strategy in a dynamic global arena.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Cassava Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cassava Flour

8.2.1. Refined

8.2.2. Whole

8.3. Cassava Starch

8.4. Chips & Pellets

8.4.1. Flakes

8.4.2. Pellets

8.5. Modified Starch

8.5.1. Acid-Modified

8.5.2. Enzyme-Modified

8.5.3. Pregelatinized



9. Cassava Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Alcoholic Beverages

9.3. Animal Feed

9.3.1. Aquaculture Feed

9.3.2. Livestock Feed

9.3.3. Poultry Feed

9.4. Food Industry

9.4.1. Bakery

9.4.2. Confectionery

9.4.3. Snacks

9.5. Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Textile



10. Cassava Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Direct Sales

10.3. Distributors And Wholesalers



11. Cassava Market, by Form

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Dry

11.3. Wet



12. Cassava Market, by Processing Method

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Dry Milling

12.3. Wet Milling



13. Americas Cassava Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cassava Market



15. Asia-Pacific Cassava Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Cargill, Incorporated

16.3.2. Ingredion Incorporated

16.3.3. Tate & Lyle PLC

16.3.4. Roquette Freres S.A.

16.3.5. Emsland-Starke GmbH

16.3.6. PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited

16.3.7. Avebe U.A.

16.3.8. Tereos S.C.A.

16.3.9. Shandong Fufeng Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

16.3.10. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft



