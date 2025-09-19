Cassava Market Global Forecast Report to 2030: How US Trade Policies Are Influencing Global Supply Chains

The cassava market offers significant opportunities through its versatile applications in food, feed, pharmaceuticals, and industries. Key growth drivers include innovation in processing technologies, increased direct sales, and demand for plant-based, gluten-free ingredients. The U.S. tariff impacts prompt exporters to explore new markets, enhancing supply chain agility.

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cassava market continues to evolve as a vital component in global agricultural supply chains, drawing strategic interest from senior decision-makers seeking sustainable sources and reliable inputs for food, feed, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications.

The global cassava market expanded from USD 4.61 billion in 2024 to USD 4.93 billion in 2025. With a compound annual growth rate of 6.88%, it is projected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2030.

Cassava's value stems from its versatility as a carbohydrate-rich root, adaptability to diverse climatic conditions, and increasing integration into food security and industrial innovation strategies across mature and emerging economies.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides comprehensive segmentation and regional insights, enabling decision-makers to target value chains with precision.

  • Product Types: Cassava flour (refined and whole), cassava starch, chips & pellets (flakes, pellets), modified starch (acid-modified, enzyme-modified, pregelatinized)
  • Applications: Alcoholic beverages, animal feed (aquaculture, livestock, poultry), food industry (bakery, confectionery, snacks), pharmaceuticals, and textiles
  • Distribution Channels: Direct sales, distributors, and wholesalers
  • Forms: Dry, wet
  • Processing Methods: Dry milling, wet milling
  • Regional Coverage: Americas (notably US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Key Companies: Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres S.A., Emsland-Starke GmbH, PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited, Avebe U.A., Tereos S.C.A., Shandong Fufeng Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Key Takeaways

  • Ongoing innovation in processing technologies and the rise of enzyme-modified and pregelatinized starches are shaping new value propositions across food, textile, and pharmaceutical segments, driving cassava's market differentiation.
  • Precision agriculture and wet milling advancements are optimizing cassava yields and starch purity, appealing to buyers with strict quality and sustainability requirements and allowing processors to achieve higher operational efficiency.
  • The diversification of distribution models, with increased reliance on direct sales alongside traditional wholesalers, enables producers to reach new regional markets and manage evolving customer expectations more effectively.
  • Expanding use of cassava derivatives in animal feed, particularly in aquaculture and poultry sectors, provides alternative nutritional solutions and supports supply chain agility against broader grain market volatility.
  • Food manufacturers in North America and Europe are responding to consumer demand for plant-based and gluten-free ingredients by mainstreaming cassava flour, prompting supply chain adaptation and reformulation efforts.

Tariff Impact: US Trade Policy and Market Adaptation

In 2025, United States tariffs on selected cassava imports have reshaped global trade patterns. Exporters from Latin America and Southeast Asia are shifting focus to duty-exempt markets, while domestic US processors expand local starch production and seek efficiency gains through technology investment. The new tariff environment is accelerating supply chain diversification and stimulating dialogue on trade partnerships, affecting both price dynamics and long-term sourcing strategies across multiple sectors including food manufacturing and ethanol production.

Why This Report Matters

  • Empowers executive teams and procurement leaders with strategic intelligence to respond to policy, technology, and supply chain shifts in the cassava market.
  • Supports innovation pipelines by clarifying emerging trends within product development, processing technology, and distribution models for cassava derivatives.
  • Enhances investment and resource allocation decisions through comprehensive segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive benchmarking tailored to senior leadership priorities.

The cassava market presents evolving opportunities and challenges shaped by technological innovation, regulatory changes, and shifting demand. This report equips senior decision-makers with the clarity needed for informed action, risk mitigation, and future-ready strategy in a dynamic global arena.

Companies Featured

The major companies profiled in this Cassava market report include:

  • Cargill
  • Ingredion
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Roquette Freres S.A.
  • Emsland-Starke GmbH
  • PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited
  • Avebe U.A.
  • Tereos S.C.A.
  • Shandong Fufeng Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages181
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$4.93 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting

5. Market Dynamics

6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis

7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025

8. Cassava Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cassava Flour
8.2.1. Refined
8.2.2. Whole
8.3. Cassava Starch
8.4. Chips & Pellets
8.4.1. Flakes
8.4.2. Pellets
8.5. Modified Starch
8.5.1. Acid-Modified
8.5.2. Enzyme-Modified
8.5.3. Pregelatinized

9. Cassava Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Alcoholic Beverages
9.3. Animal Feed
9.3.1. Aquaculture Feed
9.3.2. Livestock Feed
9.3.3. Poultry Feed
9.4. Food Industry
9.4.1. Bakery
9.4.2. Confectionery
9.4.3. Snacks
9.5. Pharmaceuticals
9.6. Textile

10. Cassava Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Direct Sales
10.3. Distributors And Wholesalers

11. Cassava Market, by Form
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Dry
11.3. Wet

12. Cassava Market, by Processing Method
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Dry Milling
12.3. Wet Milling

13. Americas Cassava Market

14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cassava Market

15. Asia-Pacific Cassava Market

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Cargill, Incorporated
16.3.2. Ingredion Incorporated
16.3.3. Tate & Lyle PLC
16.3.4. Roquette Freres S.A.
16.3.5. Emsland-Starke GmbH
16.3.6. PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited
16.3.7. Avebe U.A.
16.3.8. Tereos S.C.A.
16.3.9. Shandong Fufeng Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.
16.3.10. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sprb1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

