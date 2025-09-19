Medical Aid Funding Industry in South Africa 2025 | Digital Health Platforms Emerging as Cost-Saving Tools in Medical Aid

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aid Funding in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on medical aid funding in South Africa includes information on the size of the industry, such as numbers of schemes, members and beneficiaries, and the state of the industry, including slow growth in membership, increasing costs and contributions, medical inflation and gap cover. There is also information on National Health Insurance (NHI), regulations, notable players and corporate actions.

The report includes profiles of 29 medical aids and administrators such as the Government Employees Medical Scheme, Discovery, Medscheme, Momentum Health, Profmed, Fedhealth, Bestmed and Bonitas.

Introduction

South Africa's medical aid funding industry is under growing strain due to the increasingly high costs of private healthcare, worsened by slow economic growth.

South Africa has a two-tiered, and highly unequal, healthcare system.

Less than 15% of South Africans were covered by medical schemes in 2023, down from 16% in 2000.

Gross contributions by members continue to grow.

While the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was signed into law in May 2024, there is uncertainty over the future of medical schemes and court challenges over the viability and sustainability of NHI.

Medical aid scheme membership per capita has declined over recent years, while ageing scheme membership is driving up medical aid contributions.

Market Trends

Aging scheme membership is driving up medical aid contribution.

AI can help schemes to better service customers.

Demand for gap cover is being driven by increasing medical costs.

Medical schemes are using digital health platforms to lower costs and increase reach.

Solvency ratios have declined since COVID-19 when schemes kept contributions increase low.

The industry is experiencing consolidation.

Market Opportunities

Attracting younger members.

Designing affordable benefit plans.

Medical aid schemes collectively negotiating prices for GPs and specialists.

Online consultations and virtual care technologies (telehealth).

Schemes partnering with startups.

Shortcomings of public health system create an ongoing need for medical aid.

The use of AI and automation to reduce administration costs.

Market Challenges

Cost pressures and significant increases in medical aid contributions.

Fraud, waste, and abuse

Low cost benefit options haven't been formally approved.

Regulatory uncertainty around the NHI.

The medical aid industry is highly concentrated.

The termination by the US of medical funding could be a setback for local research into chronic illnesses.

Unfavourable economic conditions such as economic uncertainty and high levels of unemployment has limited membership growth. NHI Fund eventually causing medical schemes to be obsolete and/or significant loss in membership.

Market Outlook

Healthcare industry challenges include an ageing population, rising costs of care, affordability constraints and health policy uncertainty.

Some proposals to address the increasing cost of healthcare have stalled.

It is not clear whether the publication of draft regulations allowing medical aid schemes to collectively negotiate prices with doctors and specialists will reduce prices.

The poor economic outlook is likely to continue to drive more consolidation.

Uncertainty over the role that medical schemes will play under NHI creates a long-term challenge.

Scheme membership looks likely to decline or stagnate in at least the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Interventions

6.6. Expenditure

6.7. Fraud, Waste and Abuse

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Company Profiles - Major Open Medical Schemes

Bestmed Medical Scheme

Bonitas Medical Fund

Discovery Health Medical Scheme

Fedhealth Medical Scheme

Keyhealth Medical Scheme

Medihelp Medical Scheme

Medshield Medical Scheme

Momentum Health

Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme

Company Profiles - Major Restricted Medical Aids

Anglo Medical Scheme

Bankmed Medical Scheme

Chartered Accountants Medical Aid Fund

Government Employees Medical Scheme

La-Health Medical Scheme

Moto Health Care Medical Fund

Platinum Health Medical Scheme

Profmed Medical Scheme

Samwu National Medical Scheme

Sasolmed Medical Scheme

South African Police Service Medical Scheme

Transmed Medical Fund

Company Profiles - Major Medical Aid Fund Administrators

3Sixty Health (Pty) Ltd

Discovery Health (Pty) Ltd

Medscheme Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Metropolitan Health Corporate (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Health (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Thebe Ya Bophelo (Pty) Ltd

Professional Provident Society Healthcare Administrators (Pty) Ltd

Universal Healthcare Administrators (Pty)

