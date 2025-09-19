LEADING EDGE MATERIALS REPORTS QUARTERLY RESULTS TO JULY 31, 2025

Vancouver, July 31, 2025 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) announces results for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2025. All references to dollar amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars.

Highlights During and After the Quarter

During the three months ended July 31, 2025:

On June 9, 2025, the Company announced signing of an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) for an assignment as Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm).





After nine months ended July 31, 2025:

On August 15, 2025, the Company closed the non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) previously announced on June 10, 2025. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 17,738,500 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.16 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,838,160.





Results of Operations

Three Months Ended July 31, 2025, Compared to Three Months Ended April 30, 2025

During the three months ended July 31, 2025 (“Q3 2025”) the Company reported a net loss of $611,307 compared to a reported net loss of $1,179,168 for the three months ended April 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”), a decrease in loss by $567,861, the decrease in loss mainly due to share based compensation expenses of $208,322 (Q2 2025 - $585,529) and foreign exchange gain of $80,335 (Q2 2025 loss - $117,063).

Three Months Ended July 31, 2025, Compared to Three Months Ended July 31, 2024

During the three months ended July 31, 2025 (“2025 period”), the Company reported a net loss of $611,307 compared to a net loss of $822,238 for the three months ended July 31, 2024 (“2024 period”), a decrease in loss of $210,931, the decrease in loss mainly due to Research, development and general exploration expenses of $10,526 (Q3 2024 - $192,866), share based compensation expenses of $208,322 (Q3 2024 - $133,295) and foreign exchange gain of $80,335 (Q3 2024 loss - $21,253).

Selected Financial Data

The following selected financial information is derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Three Months Ended July 31,

2025

$ April 30,

2025

$ January 31,

2025

$ October 31,

2024

$ July 31,

2024

$ April 30,

2024

$ January 31,

2024

$ October 31,

2023

(Restated)

$ Operations





Expenses





(697,621)





(1,070,402)



(696,037)





(97,209)





(797,070)





(863,745)





(660,617)





(457,890)





Other items





86,314





(108,766)





26,821





(222,820)





(25,168)





4,216





(25,311)





195,209 Comprehensive profit/(loss)





(611,307)





(1,179,168)





(669,216)



(320,029)



(822,238)



(859,529)



(685,928)



(262,681) Basic Profit/(loss) per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) Diluted profit/(loss) per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) Financial Position





Working capital





679,695





1,191,514





2,198,641





3,337,686





3,973,458





1,610,635





2,316,098





2,713,098





Total assets





29,503,036





28,361,774





28,480,311





29,343,716





28,454,783





24,991,481





26,003,943





25,512,111 Total non-current liabilities





(6,806,650)





(6,009,933)





(5,596,369)





(5,641,854)





(5,683,545)





(5,101,289)





(5,489,843)





(4,670,790)

Financial Condition / Capital Resources

During the three months ended July 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net loss of $611,307 and, as of July 31, 2025, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $51,812,349 and working capital of $679,695. The Company maintains its Woxna Graphite mine in a “production-ready” basis while minimizing costs. The Company is also evaluating a potential restart of flake graphite concentrate production. The Company anticipates that it has sufficient funding to meet anticipated levels of corporate administration and overheads for the ensuing twelve months however, it will need additional capital to provide working capital and recommence operations at the Woxna Graphite, to fund future development of the Norra Kärr Property or to complete exploration activities in Romania. There is no assurance such additional capital will be available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all. In the longer term the recoverability of the carrying value of the Company’s long-lived assets is dependent upon the Company’s ability to preserve its interest in the underlying mineral property interests, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations and the ability of the Company to obtain financing to support its ongoing exploration programs and mining operations.

Outlook

Current geopolitical dynamics have elevated critical raw materials to ongoing international prominence. As nations and corporations work to establish supply chains independent of China, the Company's Norra Kårr and Woxna Graphite projects remain strategically positioned within this evolving landscape.

In the rare earth elements sector, the European Union successfully negotiated a relaxation of China's export restrictions on 24 July, following measures initially imposed in April. This development underscores the urgent requirement for dependable and secure critical raw materials supply chains. The earlier export restrictions led to substantial price increases for heavy rare earth elements, particularly dysprosium and terbium, due to their limited availability outside of Chinese sources. Norra Kårr's heavy rare earth element profile positions it as directly relevant to addressing these supply constraints.

International governments—including the United States, Canada, and Australia—are actively supporting rare earth element mining initiatives through financial backing and structured pricing mechanisms, including price floors and long-term purchase agreements. These coordinated efforts are strengthening investor confidence while establishing the critical supply infrastructure necessary to counterbalance China's market dominance, built over decades through comprehensive state-directed industrial policy.

Woxna Graphite Mine

The Company maintains the Woxna Graphite Mine in production-ready condition while keeping operational holding costs to a minimum.

In partnership with an engineering consultant, the Company is currently updating its internal production restart study, which was initially completed in 2022. Recent crushing tests on Woxna ore have been successfully completed to investigate enhanced liberation techniques and better preservation of graphite flakes. Metallurgical testing is now underway on this material to assess potential improvements to the processing facility that could maximize operational efficiency.

The Company's goal is to deliver premium-quality, high-grade flake graphite concentrate. Market interest remains strong, reinforcing confidence in Woxna's commercial potential.

This comprehensive technical work will inform the creation of an updated business plan, and it is hoped enable project financing discussions, including potential access to Swedish or European Union public funding programmes.

Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Element (“HREE”) Project

Throughout the summer months, the Company has been responding to feedback from the County Administrative Boards of Jönköping and Östergötland regarding its application for a new Exploitation Concession ("Bearbetningskoncession") - a 25-year mining lease for the Norra Kårr project. The Company must submit its comprehensive responses to the Chief Mining Inspector by 20 September and anticipates a decision in Q4 2025.

Concurrent with the mining lease approval process, Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") activities are progressing across multiple fronts. This includes mineral processing trials designed to optimize HREE-rich eudialyte mineral concentrate production, as well as development of industrial mineral nepheline syenite products. A comprehensive market evaluation for nepheline syenite applications is also in preparation. The Company is targeting PFS completion during H1 2026.

Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt Exploration Project

Following the substantial addition of ownership and operational permits for the Avram Iancu mine within the exploration area, the Company is reassessing its highest-value prospects. The Avram Iancu site benefits from extensive historical mining and exploration activities that have established hundreds of kilometres of underground galleries and workings. Historical data indicates the presence of massive sulphide zones within carbonate-replacement deposits, featuring primary copper-bearing minerals such as chalcocite and bornite.

A Competent Person Report is currently under development, while management concurrently explores alternative financing options to advance project development. This technical report will consolidate the substantial work completed to date and establish a clear roadmap for the project.

Financial Information

The report for three months ending July 31, 2025, is expected to be published on or about September 19, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

info@leadingedgematerials.com

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol “LEMSE”. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) is the Company’s Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

