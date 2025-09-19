Town & Country Living Launches Eponymous Collection of Fully Coordinated Home Furnishings

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town & Country Living has been in the business of home since 1954, making products for the biggest retailers and brands domestically and across the globe. Known as the “brand behind the brands”, the company has grown over the years to a cross-category giant in the home furnishings industry designing and selling home textiles for every room of the home – from kitchen, to bath, living rooms, bedrooms rugs and décor for both indoors and outdoors.

Now, in addition to its portfolio of twenty plus licensed brands and private label programs for America’s largest retailers, Town & Country Living the company is coming home, to Town & Country Living, the brand.

“We have the expertise to create beautiful products for the home, with the best suppliers and techniques that speak to innovation and trend-right design. We have been doing it for decades under other brands, and now we are recommitting to these competencies for our own eponymous brand,” said Susan Wojewoda, Chief Revenue Officer for Town & Country.

The collection will be on retail floors and ecommerce sites in Spring 2026. Merging the modernity of the town and the ease of the country, Town & Country Living exemplifies how we live today, combining the best of both worlds with a layered, elegant assortment of products that evokes traditional nostalgia paired with casual comfort.

Products include coordinated kitchen textiles, table linens, kitchen mats, shower curtains, towels, bath rugs, window treatments, decorative hardware decorative pillows, throws, area and accent rugs.

The strategic timing addresses the shifting retail landscape, where tariff pressures, margin challenges, and heightened consumer expectations are pushing retailers to demand stronger value propositions from their vendor partners.

“Retailers today are looking for partners who can streamline categories, reduce complexity, and drive margin,” Wojewoda added. “Our capabilities span design, development, and supply chain. We are positioned to meet these complex needs while giving retailers a brand that resonates with today’s consumer.”

About Town & Country Living

Founded in 1954 with headquarters in New York City, Town & Country Living is a leading innovator in home textiles. Specializing in table linens, kitchen textiles, rugs, window treatments, pillows, throws, bath products, and pet accessories, Town and Country Living delivers high-quality designs that enhance everyday living. As a trusted supplier of both national brands and private label programs, we serve major retailers worldwide with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Town and Country Living is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development company with $6.8 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2025.