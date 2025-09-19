IO-Link Market Size and Share Outlook Report 2025-2034: 5G Networks and IO-Link Devices Propel Manufacturing Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IO-Link Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IO-Link market, valued at approximately USD 16.62 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth. Projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.20% from 2025 to 2034, it is expected to reach nearly USD 104.63 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for IO-links, fueled by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the need for modernizing aging factories and disconnected machines globally.

The digitization of manufacturing processes has delivered an 82% boost in efficiency and a 45% improvement in customer satisfaction, with a 49% reduction in product defects. As a result, more producers are transitioning to digitally advanced factories, increasing the IO-Link market's value. Frontier connectivity, enhancing communication between assembly lines, could add up to USD 200 billion to the global manufacturing industry by minimizing defects and breakdowns. Additionally, next-generation autonomously guided vehicles are anticipated to further propel market growth, potentially impacting global GDP by USD 130-200 billion.

Smart factories, rising adoption of digital twins, the emergence of 5G, and the growing demand for device intelligence are key trends bolstering the IO-Link market. In November 2024, SICK partnered with CoreTigo to launch a new range of IO-Link wireless products, enhancing industrial automation solutions. Similarly, Orca Semiconductor introduced the advanced IO-link communications transceiver OS2000, catering to industrial applications.

North America witnessed a y-o-y growth of 89% in IO-Link device installations, reaching 51.6 million in 2023, indicating a positive market outlook. Renesas Electronics Corporation also introduced new semiconductor solutions, CCE4511 and ZSSC3286, to meet the rising demand in the IO-Link market.

Smart factory adoption is expected to reach 43% among power, energy, and utility companies by the end of 2024, influencing IO-Link market dynamics. The reliance on digital twins is projected to increase from 24% in 2020 to 42%, enhancing operational efficiency and insights. By 2030, 5G networks are expected to generate an additional USD 400-650 billion in global GDP by facilitating industrial communication, accelerating IO-Link market expansion.

The global IO-Link market report evaluates segments such as technology (IO-Link Wired and Wireless), components (IO-Link Masters and Devices), applications (Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Process Automation, Quality Control), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa). The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% due to rapid industrial automation in India and China.

Leading companies in the market include Balluff GmbH, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Belden Inc., Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Emerson Electric Co., OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SICK AG, and Siemens AG. The shift towards industrial automation is expected to continue driving market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Io-link Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global IO-link Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global IO-link Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global IO-link Market by Technology

5.5 Global IO-link Market by Component

5.6 Global IO-link Market by Application

5.7 Global IO-link Market by End Use

5.8 Global Io-link Market by Region

6 North America Io-link Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Io-link Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Io-link Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Io-link Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Io-link Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators of Demand

11.4 Key Indicators of Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles Balluff GmbH Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG Belden Inc. Bosch Rexroth Corporation Datalogic S.p.A. Emerson Electric Co. OMRON Corporation Rockwell Automation, Inc. SICK AG Siemens AG



