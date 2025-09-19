Smart Water Management Industry to Reach $50.74 Billion by 2033 - Water Meters Led the Market in 2024 with 44% Share

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart water management market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a market size of USD 50.74 billion by 2033. The sector is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2025 to 2033.

As water management becomes a critical priority for governmental bodies and water utilities, the demand for smart water solutions continues to rise. Factors such as infrastructure revitalization, a growing global population, climate variability, and escalating water scarcity are key drivers fueling this market expansion.

Technological advancements are empowering water utility operators to optimize control over distribution systems, enhancing operational efficiency-an evolution expected to positively impact the market. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for monitoring distribution networks further propels growth opportunities. However, concerns about adopting these solutions remain a challenge, with high investment costs cited as a hindrance to widespread adoption among certain utilities.

Smart Water Management Market Report Highlights

In 2024, smart water meters dominated the market with a 44% share, offering precise water consumption measurement, ensuring accurate consumer billing, and substantially reducing utility revenue losses.

The services segment predicts a robust 14% CAGR over the forecast period, highlighting the surge in demand for consulting and advisory services in the smart water management arena.

The industrial sector held the highest revenue market share in 2024, as smart systems deliver significant operational cost reductions for industrial facilities.

The commercial sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2033, driven by stringent water usage and conservation mandates prompting the adoption of smart technologies.

North America claimed the highest regional market share at 34% revenue in 2024, fueled by rapid urbanization and population growth that augment the need for smart solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope 1.2. Market Definitions 1.3. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Outlook 2.2. Segment Outlook 2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Smart Water Management Market Variables, Trends, & Scope 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.3. Smart Water Management Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Smart Water Management Market: Offerings Estimates & Trend Analysis 4.1. Segment Dashboard 4.2. Smart Water Management Market: Offerings Movement Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Water Management Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis 5.1. Segment Dashboard 5.2. Smart Water Management Market: End Use Movement Analysis

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis 6.1. Smart Water Management Market by Region

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape 7.1. Company Categorization 7.2. Company Market Positioning 7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis 7.4. Company Profiles/Listing Siemens International Business Machines Corporation Xylem. Honeywell International Inc Schneider Electric Itron Inc. SUEZ Oracle Landis+Gyr Trimble Inc.



